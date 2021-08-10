Tesla R&D Center nears completion
Tesla’s first R&D Center outside the United States in Shanghai is nearing completion and seems ready to start operations. As Tesla China’s R&D Center prepares for operations, Tesla’s $25,000 car development inches closer to production.
Tesla’s R&D Center is still recruiting, offering jobs focused on vehicle design, vehicle software, hardware design engineering, material engineering, powertrain/energy engineering, R&D engineering operation, and vehicle engineering. For example, Tesla China is looking for an R&D Operations Specialist/Expert for its Prototype Shop and an R&D Operations Specialist/Lab Expert.
Even though the R&D Center is not yet operational, Tesla China’s R&D team doesn’t seem idle. Earlier this month, rumors from a reliable source hinted that Tesla China had completed the prototype for the highly-anticipated $25k car. Talk of Tesla’s affordable compact car first circulated when the R&D Center in China was announced.
“The center is in Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai, where we are now. We are now building our China R&D center right here. This R&D center is also the first Tesla R&D center outside the United States…In the future, we want to design, develop and produce an original model in China, manufactured here and sold to the whole world. This R&D center is the starting point of the goal,” said Tesla China President Tom Zhu in the past.
Tesla turns Gigafactory Shanghai into its new ‘export hub’
Tesla recently said that it has shifted its “export hub” from Fremont Factory to Gigafactory Shanghai, and Tesla’s July results in China are confirming that.
During Tesla’s Q2 2021 results last month, the automaker said that it is making Gigafactory Shanghai its “new primary vehicle export hub”:
The automaker achieved an annualized production capacity of 450,000 electric vehicles at Gigafactory Shanghai within two years of starting production at the new factory.
It enabled Tesla to start exporting vehicles from the factory to other markets – reducing the exportation load out of Fremont factory, which can now focus more on local demand.
This shift is becoming clear with the release of Tesla’s July results in China.
Chinese media are reporting that Tesla delivered 8,998 vehicles in China in July, which is a significant drop month-over-month.
However, Tesla also exported over 20,000 electric vehicles produced out of Gigafactory Shanghai for a total output of 32,968 vehicles in July.
Tesla delivered 2,397 Model Y SUVs in China last month and exported 8,210 units.
Model 3 is still Tesla’s most important vehicle produced at Gigafactory Shanghai with most of them (16,137) being exported.
This could change later this year as Tesla starts production of the Model Y Standard Range in China.
While Gigafactory Shanghai was originally only supposed to produce vehicles for local demand, Tesla surprised itself with how fast it was able to ramp up production at the plant."Due to strong U.S. demand and global average cost optimization, we have completed the transition of Gigafactory Shanghai as the primary vehicle export hub."
