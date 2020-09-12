What's new

Tesla’s First China-Built Model Y Will Be Delivered to Europe in August

艹艹艹

艹艹艹

Categories:INDUSTRY Pandaily Posted onJuly 13, 2021July 14, 2021
tesla
(Source: Guide Auto)

The first of Tesla’s Model Y’s made in China will be handed over to European customers in August, the German news agency SPA reported, citing an official Tesla communication. The vehicles will be exported from the Tesla factory in Shanghai.

Tesla originally planned to start production of its Model Y at its new European factory in Gruenheide near Berlin in July this year with deliveries scheduled to begin in the third quarter, but production has been delayed to the end of this year or early next year.
 
