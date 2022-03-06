Hamartia Antidote
Tesla’s Elon Musk showcases Model S Plaid with FSD Beta to China’s Ambassador to the US
China’s Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently went for a drive in a Model S Plaid, an experience that the diplomat has described as “smooth.” Images of the diplomat’s meeting with the Tesla CEO were shared on the official’s Twitter account. Qin shared some...
www.teslarati.com
Elon Musk showing off Tesla's FSD BETA to the Chinese ambassador.
