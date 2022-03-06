What's new

Tesla’s Elon Musk showcases Model S Plaid with FSD Beta to China’s Ambassador to the US

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Tesla’s Elon Musk showcases Model S Plaid with FSD Beta to China’s Ambassador to the US

China’s Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang and Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently went for a drive in a Model S Plaid, an experience that the diplomat has described as “smooth.” Images of the diplomat’s meeting with the Tesla CEO were shared on the official’s Twitter account. Qin shared some...
Elon Musk showing off Tesla's FSD BETA to the Chinese ambassador.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499615535964721154
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Yes, Chinese govt officials are recommending Tesla.

Is there a problem? We do not boycott products from other countries. Unlike India&USA, we are not lack confidence and fear competition.


my car and my wife car:

IMG_20211105_200647.jpg


IMG_20211105_200854.jpg
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

MH.Yang said:
Yes, Chinese govt officials are recommending Tesla.

Is there a problem?
He's trying to get Tesla's Full Self Driving Beta authorized for China's streets. He took the ambassador for a ride without any hands on the wheel. He even had the ambassador in the driver's seat demoing it.

Remember this is supposedly "impossible" without LIDAR and pre-scanned street maps.

He's showing the ambassador Tesla doesn't need invasive maps of China's streets to work and probably wants Chinese Model S Plaid customers added to the FSD Beta. Model S Plaid will be going on sale in China soon and Plaid customers seem to automatically get the FSD Beta.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Hamartia Antidote said:
Elon Musk showing off Tesla's FSD BETA to the Chinese ambassador.
Sorry, I forgot, not all countries
We boycott Lithuanian goods, and we do not boycott USA&India goods.

Hamartia Antidote said:
He's trying to get Tesla's Full Self Driving authorized for China's streets. He took the ambassador for a ride without any hands on the wheel. He even had the ambassador in the driver's seat demoing it.

Remember this is supposedly "impossible" without LIDAR.
Tesla is sure to get a license. BYD, Geely and Volkswagen will get a license at the same time. Toyota, Mazda and Subaru may be the next batch.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

MH.Yang said:
Sorry, I forgot, not all countries
We boycott Lithuanian goods, and we do not boycott USA&India goods.


Tesla is sure to get a license. BYD, Geely and Volkswagen will get a license at the same time. Toyota, Mazda and Subaru may be the next batch.
Well Tesla is ready right now. Not sure about the others.
 

