What's new

Tesla's China Problem

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Tesla's 'cocky' response over a high-profile consumer complaint draws ire in China
Replies
10
Views
414
Beast
B
F-22Raptor
Tesla China sells 15,484 cars locally in January–and no, it isn’t due to a ‘demand cliff’
Replies
5
Views
356
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla's cheaper (but heavier) Chinese CATL Lithium Iron Phospate (cobalt free) batteries have cold weather problems
Replies
0
Views
171
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Feng Leng
Tesla executives grilled by Chinese authorities over the quality of its Shanghai-made Model 3 electric cars
Replies
11
Views
351
KurtisBrian
K
T
JD Power Dependability Survey Places Tesla Among Worst-Ranked Car Brands In US
Replies
2
Views
138
TheTruth
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom