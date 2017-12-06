What's new

Tesla's China orders fall by nearly half in May - report

Tesla's China orders fall by nearly half in May - report

Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) vehicle orders in China nearly halved in May from April, against the backdrop of increased government scrutiny on the U.S. electric carmaker, the Information reported on Thursday, citing internal data.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

I told u be nice to CPC and China, dont bite the hand that feed you and now face the reality! :lol:

F-22 raptor purposely get himself ban to avoid Tesla disaster sales in May and humiliation in front of me. What a loser u are. :enjoy:
 
that big drop in sales was predictable. tesla was hammered by negative news on media and social media daily in april. instead of admitting that their braking system is shit substandard, they kept blaming drivers. now.. lol
 
Tesla's China orders fall by nearly half in May - report

Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) vehicle orders in China nearly halved in May from April, against the backdrop of increased government scrutiny on the U.S. electric carmaker, the Information reported on Thursday, citing internal data.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

I told u be nice to CPC and China, dont bite the hand that feed you and now face the reality! :lol:

F-22 raptor purposely get himself ban to avoid Tesla disaster sales in May and humiliation in front of me. What a loser u are. :enjoy:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1400769229444599816
 
Tesla's China orders fall by nearly half in May - report

Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) vehicle orders in China nearly halved in May from April, against the backdrop of increased government scrutiny on the U.S. electric carmaker, the Information reported on Thursday, citing internal data.
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

I told u be nice to CPC and China, dont bite the hand that feed you and now face the reality! :lol:

F-22 raptor purposely get himself ban to avoid Tesla disaster sales in May and humiliation in front of me. What a loser u are. :enjoy:
It’s widely acknowledged in the Tesla community that Osawa piece was pure FUD.

Over 40K in total production is expected and Tesla sells every vehicle they make.
 
After getting humiliate. All Tesla fan can do is fabricate self denial to make them feel good. :lol:

Tesla crashes in Southwest China’s Chengdu after accelerating by itself, monthly sales in China witness continuous declines - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

Tesla apologizes after man in S.China locked in his car due to power failure - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
You do realize Chinese are now making videos apologizing for their lies because Tesla’s China’s legal team are cracking down?

We will find out May numbers in a few days. :D
 
After getting humiliate. All Tesla fan can do is fabricate self denial to make them feel good. :lol:

Tesla crashes in Southwest China’s Chengdu after accelerating by itself, monthly sales in China witness continuous declines - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

Tesla apologizes after man in S.China locked in his car due to power failure - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1402193179533848579


Who are the humiliated now? :lol:
 
