HAIDER said: Do you think Tesla hit 3000 .. ?

Depends upon how the FSD pans out. If it works then 3000 will be very easy as they will corner the market.Can you imagine what will happen if they start running ads around the world that show people pressing a button on their phone and having their car summoned to the entrance of the building/restaurant/airport they are exiting? Then they jump in the backseat and voice command it to take them home and then fall asleep...only to be woken up by a soft voice when you reach home..It will be like the Macintosh debut.