Tesla won’t “make cars in India, sell in India, and export from India” anytime soon

Saudang said: Its a $3.2 trillion economy, thats why. The same reason companies invested in china in 2000s and 2010s Click to expand...

China didn't have this issue of a looming war with a much greater power in 2000s when it embarked on its economic growth. India on the other hand is in this situation right now with a super power breathing down its neck, forcefully occupying Indian claimed territory, with the chances of situation improving looking very remote. Regardless of what number you can come up with, fake or real, long term investors will always look at nation stability and security. With war looming with China, not sure how India can market itself as a secure destination for investment. Who knows, China might have swayed tesla decision on this occasion!