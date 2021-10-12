What's new

Tesla won’t “make cars in India, sell in India, and export from India” anytime soon

Yes peace & stability are missing within India, Tesla Elon musk would be wise not to invest a single cent in india now under Modi.

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

I am not sure why any foreign company would like to invest in India when the prospect of war with China, a super power, are looming large. India is indeed western countries puppet but at the end of the day, security factor will kick in.
 
Its a $3.2 trillion economy, thats why. The same reason companies invested in china in 2000s and 2010s
 
Tesla is avoiding the problems Apple dealt with, when under marketing gimmicks, it was led to believe that India was a lucrative market given its growing middle class. reality had other plans.

India isn’t a replacement for the Chinese market, given the sharp gap between the standards of living in both countries and wealth gap between the middle class in China and India. Tesla will bend over backwards for the Chinese markets, accepting prohibitive demands placed by the Chinese regulators because its a profitable market. India won’t be in similar level in decades.
 
During the cent Business Expo in China which Elon Musk attended, Xi reportedly gave an ultimatum to the US Business leaders that "You either invest in China (with China) or India (against China)" .

Elon has got the message.
 
American Pakistani

There is no comparison between India and China. India won't be able to catch up to current China even in a decade or 2. The number of low cost automation engineers and technicians present in China is unreachable.
 
China didn't have this issue of a looming war with a much greater power in 2000s when it embarked on its economic growth. India on the other hand is in this situation right now with a super power breathing down its neck, forcefully occupying Indian claimed territory, with the chances of situation improving looking very remote. Regardless of what number you can come up with, fake or real, long term investors will always look at nation stability and security. With war looming with China, not sure how India can market itself as a secure destination for investment. Who knows, China might have swayed tesla decision on this occasion!
 
tower9

Teslas are a premium luxury vehicle which require the existence of certain EV friendly infrastructure on the ground before it can establish a profitable market. It doesn't make any logical sense for Tesla to invest heavily in India right now.

Maybe Hyundai, not Tesla.
 
Zapper

Tesla's Model Y/X/S will be out of reach of most Indian consumers since they're priced over $70k in the US itself which where cars are relatively cheaper over other countries meaning they'd be much higher in India which wouldn't result in volumes that Tesla is expecting

Model-3 is somewhat affordable but recent trend seems most Indians are opting SUVs or even hatchbacks over sedans which doesn't attract the possibility of setting up an assembly plant. But again, we have the German trio, Range Rover, Volvo and other premium brands having manufacturing/assembly facilities in India and even exporting cars.

Currently established Tesla gigafactories around the world should suffice in fulfilling Tesla's global demand until the market evolves more towards EVs and govts facilitate the change...we'd have to rely on China manufactured Teslas if we want them on our roads
 
