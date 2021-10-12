Tesla won’t “make cars in India, sell in India, and export from India” anytime soon
Transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s request that Elon Musk stop selling Chinese-made cars in the country is unrealistic, for now.
Its a $3.2 trillion economy, thats why. The same reason companies invested in china in 2000s and 2010sI am not sure why any foreign company would like to invest in India when the prospect of war with China, a super power, are looming large. India is indeed western countries puppet but at the end of the day, security factor will kick in.
India's economy is $2.7 trillion not $3.2.Its a $3.2 trillion economy, thats why. The same reason companies invested in china in 2000s and 2010s
People in India are struggling to survive and stopped buying even low cost regular cars to save money.
During the cent Business Expo in China which Elon Musk attended, Xi reportedly gave an ultimatum to the US Business leaders that "You either invest in China (with China) or India (against China)" .Tesla is avoiding the problems Apple dealt with, when under marketing gimmicks, it was led to believe that India was a lucrative market given its growing middle class. reality had other plans.
India isn’t a replacement for the Chinese market, given the sharp gap between the standards of living in both countries and wealth gap between the middle class in China and India. Tesla will bend over backwards for the Chinese markets, accepting prohibitive demands placed by the Chinese regulators because its a profitable market. India won’t be in similar level in decades.
Lol, have you ever been to India? Guess not.People in India are struggling to survive and stopped buying even low cost regular cars to save money.
Buying something like Tesla is a fantasy.
China didn't have this issue of a looming war with a much greater power in 2000s when it embarked on its economic growth. India on the other hand is in this situation right now with a super power breathing down its neck, forcefully occupying Indian claimed territory, with the chances of situation improving looking very remote. Regardless of what number you can come up with, fake or real, long term investors will always look at nation stability and security. With war looming with China, not sure how India can market itself as a secure destination for investment. Who knows, China might have swayed tesla decision on this occasion!Its a $3.2 trillion economy, thats why. The same reason companies invested in china in 2000s and 2010s
Nigeria is a $1 trillion economy but tiny Ireland is still a better market because of PER CAPITA.Its a $3.2 trillion economy, thats why.