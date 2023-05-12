What's new

Tesla will have to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China because of a braking defect

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,984
-52
99,166
Country
China
Location
China

Tesla will have to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China because of a braking defect​

BLOOMBERG
May 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM GMT+8

Tesla Inc. will need to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China due to an issue with the vehicles’ acceleration systems.

Some 1.1 million electric cars that Tesla made at its Shanghai factory or imported into China between January 2019 and April this year will need to be sent an over-the-air software fix to rectify the issue, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

The problem occurs when a driver takes their foot off the accelerator in order to slow down. When that happens, what typically occurs is the additional power starts getting transfered to the car’s battery to charge it up. This makes the rate of deceleration somewhat uncertain, and could increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard, China’s regulator said.

Because of this defect, drivers may mistakenly step on the accelerator pedal, thinking it’s the brake.

Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to data from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center and Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla sold around 1,129,055 cars in China from 2014 through March.

Tesla will also be required to send an electronic notification to drivers when they depress the accelerator for too long a period, according to Friday’s notice.

fortune.com

Tesla will have to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China

Because of a braking defect.
fortune.com fortune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Tesla wreaks havoc in China’s EV market with a new price, gives 50% discount on all cars
2
Replies
18
Views
767
hirobo2
hirobo2
艹艹艹
Tesla to build new Megafactory in Shanghai
Replies
7
Views
402
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Tesla’s price war in China backfires as BYD sales surge
Replies
1
Views
300
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
China’s BYD Has No Plans to Challenge Tesla in US Anytime Soon
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Song Hong
Song Hong
beijingwalker
BYD just beats Volkswagen as China’s best-selling car brand
Replies
0
Views
163
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom