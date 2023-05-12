What's new

Tesla will have to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China because of a braking defect, Tesla recalls over 1.1 million cars in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,001
-52
99,172
Country
China
Location
China

Tesla will have to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China because of a braking defect​

BLOOMBERG
May 12, 2023 at 6:03 PM GMT+8

Tesla Inc. will need to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China due to an issue with the vehicles’ acceleration systems.

Some 1.1 million electric cars that Tesla made at its Shanghai factory or imported into China between January 2019 and April this year will need to be sent an over-the-air software fix to rectify the issue, according to a statement from the State Administration for Market Regulation on Friday.

The problem occurs when a driver takes their foot off the accelerator in order to slow down. When that happens, what typically occurs is the additional power starts getting transfered to the car’s battery to charge it up. This makes the rate of deceleration somewhat uncertain, and could increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard, China’s regulator said.

Because of this defect, drivers may mistakenly step on the accelerator pedal, thinking it’s the brake.

Tesla representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to data from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center and Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla sold around 1,129,055 cars in China from 2014 through March.

Tesla will also be required to send an electronic notification to drivers when they depress the accelerator for too long a period, according to Friday’s notice.

fortune.com

Tesla will have to fix almost every car it’s ever sold in China

Because of a braking defect.
fortune.com fortune.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,001
-52
99,172
Country
China
Location
China

Tesla recalls over 1.1 million cars in China over braking flaw​

A software fix will apply to nearly every car Tesla has sold in the country.

A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks by Tesla Model 3 sedans and Tesla Model X sport utility vehicle at a new Tesla showroom in Shanghai, China May 8, 2020. Picture taken May 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

REUTERS/Yilei Sun

Jon Fingas|@jonfingas|May 12, 2023 12:15 PM

Tesla's latest large-scale recall effectively covers its entire output for one nation. China's market regulator has ordered a recall of over 1.1 million Tesla cars, or nearly all the vehicles it has sold in the country, over a reported flaw in the regenerative braking system. As drivers can't set the intensity of regenerative braking or receive alerts with a sustained press of the accelerator, officials believe there's a risk owners might misuse the pedals (as they can't hear a revving engine) and crash.

The EV maker will fix the issue through a software update that both tweaks the default regenerative braking level and lets users customize the system's strength. Tesla will also notify drivers who press the accelerator for a long time. The recall covers Model 3 and Model Y cars made in China between January 2019 and April this year, as well as some imported Model 3, Model S and Model X examples.

Tesla has disbanded its PR team and hasn't commented on the recall. Bloomberg points out that Chinese drivers have complained multiple times about acceleration and braking issues. One driver used the 2021 Shanghai auto show to highlight a serious crash where her father nearly died after the brakes failed. Tesla apologized, but didn't acknowledge a glitch and noted the high speed before the collision.

As with most Tesla recalls, the software update won't significantly disrupt the company's business in the short term. However, it's not a good look for a brand that has had numerous recalls in recent years, including 80,000 in China last fall for software and seat belt problems. Tesla depends heavily on China for revenue — it's home to the giant Gigafactory Shanghai, which currently produces more than half of the firm's cars each year. Tesla can't afford to alienate either customers or officials.

www.engadget.com

Tesla recalls over 1.1 million cars in China over braking flaw | Engadget

Tesla is recalling nearly every car it has sold in China over a braking flaw..
www.engadget.com www.engadget.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Tesla wreaks havoc in China’s EV market with a new price, gives 50% discount on all cars
2
Replies
18
Views
769
hirobo2
hirobo2
beijingwalker
Tesla’s price war in China backfires as BYD sales surge
Replies
1
Views
301
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
艹艹艹
Tesla to build new Megafactory in Shanghai
Replies
7
Views
403
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
China’s BYD Has No Plans to Challenge Tesla in US Anytime Soon
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Song Hong
Song Hong
Hamartia Antidote
CnEVPost: Tesla reportedly to begin large-scale testing of Full Self Driving in China
Replies
6
Views
471
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom