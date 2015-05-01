Tesla Unveils Powerwall Battery For Homes, Powerpacks For Businesses And Cities

FaujHistorian said:



here is the counter point that is well researched. it says we may end up paying 30 cents a unit for going off grid. 3 times the average cost to American consumers.





Why Tesla's Powerwall Is Just Another Toy For Rich Green People - Forbes

Eventually the battery cost will be down, I remember when the solar cell efficiency was at 5-6%, and per unit energy was arounf Rs 18 in India. Now experimental results shows that solar cell efficiency can be more than 50%. Now commercial solar cells comes with >20% efficiency. Same paradigm shift will come in battery frontier too. Think about super capacitors.