Tesla (TSLA) could dominate $1.2 trillion market with autonomous, Uber-like vehicle fleet

Tesla’s approach is camera-based. With less accurate sensors than LiDAR, making the path to full autonomy a more difficult problem to solve, cameras do not rely on HD maps and should enable a much more scalable service. Tesla’s could be the first autonomous taxi network to scale nationally. Click to expand...

If Tesla launches its autonomous ride-hailing service successfully in 2022, Ark estimates adoption could approach 20% by 2025. If Waymo or GM is successful, adoption probably will be limited to 1% during the next five years. Click to expand...

Tesla (TSLA) is looking at a more-than-decent chunk of a market valued at $1.2 trillion with its upcoming Tesla Network, a new Uber-like ride-hailing service with autonomous electric cars, according to Ark Invest.For years, Tesla has taunted a ride-hailing app to be powered by its self-driving system. It's been dubbed the "Tesla Network."The new product is dependent on Tesla solving computer vision to deploy its full self-driving system.In case it does happen, which CEO Elon Musk has been claiming it will this year, investors have been trying to value the extremely disruptive new product.Ark Invest, a Tesla shareholder, has been trying to put some numbers on the value potential of such a service in its Big Ideas 2021 report.The group believes that autonomous ride-hailing platforms will generate over $1 trillion in earnings by 2030:Now the big question is, Who is going to take the bigger share of this insanely large market?Ark agrees with Musk that Tesla's vision-based approach is the most scalable one:While competitors like Waymo have already launched commercial autonomous ride-hailing services, they believe that the approach is too difficult to scale and will limit the growth:However, Ark is not as optimistic as Musk when it comes to Tesla launching this service anytime soon. In the report, Ark assigns a 30% probability of Tesla launching its autonomous ride-hailing service in 2022.But if it does happen, Tesla will take over the market a lot faster:The group believes that many are underestimating the impact of autonomous ride hailing, which could undercut human-driven ride hailing by 90% in the US and 50% in China.Ark estimates a cost of 25 cents per mile for the consumer, which would drastically reduce the cost of personal transportation and expand the market.