Tesla (TSLA) announces up to $12 billion investment for electric car and battery factories in just 2 years

Owing and subject to the foregoing as well as the pipeline of announced projects under development and all other continuing infrastructure growth, we currently expect our capital expenditures to be at the high end of our range of $2.5 to $3.5 billion in 2020 and increase to $4.5 to $6 billion in each of the next two fiscal years. Click to expand...

We are simultaneously ramping new products in Model Y and Solar Roof, constructing manufacturing facilities on three continents and piloting the development and manufacture of new battery cell technologies, and the pace of our capital spend may vary depending on overall priority among projects, the pace at which we meet milestones, production adjustments to and among our various products, increased capital efficiencies, and the addition of new projects. Click to expand...

Notwithstanding the capital-intensive projects that are in progress or planned, our business is now consistently generating cash flow from operations in excess of our level of capital spend, and in the third quarter of 2020 we also reduced the use of our working capital credit facilities. We expect our ability to be self-funding to continue as long as macroeconomic factors support current trends in our sales. Combined with better working capital management resulting in shorter days sales outstanding than days payable outstanding, our sales growth is also facilitating positive cash generation. We also opportunistically strengthened our liquidity through an at-the-market offering of common stock in September 2020, with net proceeds to us of approximately $4.97 billion. Click to expand...

Tesla (TSLA) has updated its capital expenditure guidance to confirm a plan to invest up to $12 billion on its new electric car and battery factories in just two years.It marks an acceleration of the automaker’s spending in order to increase EV production capacity.During the conference call following Tesla’s Q3 2020 earnings, Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn warned that the company is increasing its planned capital expenditures.Now Tesla has released its 10Q SEC filing for the quarter, and it has clarified its investment plan:That’s up to $12 billion over a two-year period (2021 and 2022).Tesla explains that the money will go deploying new production capacity at several factories under construction and in development:While the company is planning to spend a lot more money, it still plans to remain marginally profitable.Tesla adds: