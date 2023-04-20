Tesla trucks can only do 100-mile trips with loads of sodas, says Pepsi

Pepsi talks Tesla Semi; exec makes strange comments about the electric truck’s rangeFred Lambert | Dec 16 2022 - 4:38 pm PT
Pepsi, the first customer to use Tesla Semi, has commented on the deployment of the electric truck in its fleet and made some strange remarks about its range.
When Tesla started deliveries of the Tesla Semi earlier this month, its first customer to take delivery was PepsiCo.
Now the company is commenting on the integration of the electric truck in its fleet for the first time in a Reuters article based on an interview with PepsiCo Vice President Mike O’Connell, but the article glosses over some very strange comments about the Tesla Semi’s range.
O’Connell confirmed that PepsiCo is currently deploying 36 Tesla Semis: 15 in Modesto and 21 in Sacramento. The company expects to take delivery of the 100 Tesla Semi trucks it ordered by the end of 2023.
Where things got strange is when O’Connell, according to the article, talked about the range of the Tesla Semi:
O’Connell reportedly stated that the company’s Tesla Semi trucks still have 20% charge after carrying loads of chips over 425 miles.PepsiCo’s new Semis can haul Frito-Lay food products for around 425 miles (684 km), but for heavier loads of sodas, the trucks will do shorter trips of around 100 miles (160 km), O’Connell said.
But it’s unclear why the trucks only do 100-mile trips with loads of sodas.
Tesla has clearly stated that the Tesla Semi can achieve a range of over 500 miles with a full load at 82,000 lbs.
We reported that, unfortunately, Tesla hasn’t released the weight of the truck, and therefore, we don’t know the actual load capacity of the Tesla Semi, but we know that it can travel 500 miles at full capacity.
It’s true that a trailer filled with chips is going to be lighter than a trailer filled with sodas, but at the end of the day, they are both limited to 82,000 lbs in an electric truck as per regulations. Therefore, Tesla Semi should be able to travel 500 miles with a trailer of sodas at capacity.
