Tesla tries to replicate Giga Shanghai’s success in the US with Chinese engineers

The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff — in particular automation and control engineers — to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. About 200 people will head to California on assignments that will last at least three months, one of the people said. The first workers are setting off as soon as this month, the person added.