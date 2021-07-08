Tesla tops list of electric cars sold in France in 2021 Tesla tops list of electric cars sold in France in 2021

American brand Tesla has topped the list of electric cars sold in France in the first half of the year, new data has shown, with the Tesla Model 3 ahead of the Renault Zoé and the Peugeot e-208.used data from automobile statistics company AAA Data to compile the list by car models sold, both to individuals and to businesses, including car hire firms.This amounted to 13,084 Tesla Model 3 vehicles, versus 10,797 for the Renault Zoé, and 9,133 for the Peugeot e-208.Tesla sales rapidly increased towards the end of the quarter. In June alone, it sold 5,000 vehicles.The company opened a delivery centre in Paris-Nord Villepinte at the end of May, and another site in June, in Saint-Priest, near Lyon.The ranking is surprising as France is often considered as more likely to buy French rather than American when it comes to cars. The second and third most popular brands (as well as the fifth and seventh) – Renault and Peugeot – are French.1. Tesla Model 3: 13,0842 - Renault Zoé: 10,7973 - Peugeot e-208: 9,1334 - Fiat 500e: 4,8635 - Electric Renault Twingo: 4,4246 - Kia e-Niro: 3,5727 - Peugeot e-2008: 2,7718 - Volkswagen ID3: 2,5089 - Hyundai Kona Electric: 2,48910 - Electric Mini: 2,161