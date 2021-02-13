What's new

Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit in India’s Karnataka State😎!

CM Yediyurappa makes it official: Tesla to set up manufacturing unit in Karnataka

Last month, Tesla registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru.
Nagarjun Dwarakanath BengaluruFebruary 13, 2021UPDATED: February 13, 2021 21:50 IST

Tesla's Model 3 is likely to be the first car the company plans to sell in India. (Photo: Reuters)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday officially confirmed that Elon Musk-owned Tesla would set up an electric car manufacturing unit in the state.

The announcement was part of the list of benefits promised to Karnataka in the Union Budget.
"American firm Tesla will open a electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka," the statement by Yediyurappa said. The statement came immediately after the CM said an industrial corridor was coming up at Tumakuru at a cost of Rs 7,725 crore that would generate 2.8 lakh jobs.

Last month, Tesla registered its subsidiary Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa had then tweeted that the electric car giant would open its R&D unit in the state capital before deleting it quickly.

The news that Tesla was coming to India was first announced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. "Tesla is initially expected to sell its vehicles in India, and it would also look at setting up a manufacturing facility at a later stage depending on demand," Gadkari told The Times of India.

The TOI report indicated that Tesla would open pre-bookings for its Model 3 vehicle and the deliveries would be made by June. It is unlikely that the company will stitch partnerships with dealerships to sell its car.

Even though the Model 3 is one of Tesla’s more affordable cars, it will not be cheap in India and arrive as completely built units (CBU) with a high import duty charge. While there is no confirmation on the pricing, reports suggest that one Tesla Model 3 will cost Rs 55 lakh in India.


Good, hopefully Tata and Mahindra doubles down in their effort to make EVs too. A Mahindra Scorpio EV with 500 km range is all I want.
 
Begani Shadee me abdullah diwana.

India is mainly a market of 2-3 lakh Rupee local cars, little tinpots hardly better than tuk-tuks, both in pricing and features. Suits the frugal kanjoos clientele locally who neither want nor deserve anything better.

Tesla cars cost a minimum of $39,000 so a copy, even the cheapest one, and that even in China.

Remains to be seen how Tesla recoups their screw-together sunk investments selling to a largely cheap kanjoos population in India, who are used to wanting Tata Nanos at US$3000 or even $5000.

I'm sure Tesla's investment will bring some tech infusion in India, which is different than China's market, where the Chinese can go tête-à-tête in technology with their own products.

India has no such locally owned tech competition hence an easy walk-over.

@Beast, @FairAndUnbiased your thoughts
 
