Tesla to hit milestone of 1,000 Supercharger stations in Chinese mainland on Oct. 22

Tesla's Supercharger network in Chinese mainland will reach 1,000 stations on Oct. 22, and the significant facility will be launched in Shenzhen, the U.S.-based EV manufacturer announced earlier this week via its twitter-like WeChat account.Last month, Tesla built 43 Supercharger stations, which were composed of 281 Supercharging piles, in 34 cities and counties in China. Of those, 7 stations were newly added in Hangzhou, each of which was equipped with 6 V3 chargers.While announcing the building achievement in September, the automaker revealed it had already launched over 700 destination charging stations that embrace more than 1,730 destination charging piles in 330 plus cities in the country.On Sept. 29, Tesla announced the launch of its 100th Supercharger station and 1,000th Supercharger in Shanghai, the first auto brand in China to deploy 100 supercharging stations in a city.