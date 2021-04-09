Tesla sold 35,478 vehicles in March, smashing China monthly sales record

F-22Raptor
Tesla nearly doubled its sales in China from February to March, recording their best monthly sales total since Giga Shanghai officially began production in January 2020.
According to figures just released from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Tesla sold 35,478 vehicles in March. That is an increase of nearly 94% compared to February where Tesla sold 18,318 in the 28-day month.
The strong sales figures also set a new watermark for Tesla in China. Previously their best sales month was in December 2020 when 23,804 vehicles were handed over to new owners.
Part of the reason for the increase in sales is the introduction of the Model Y in China. Demand has been high since its launch in January, with delivery times now extending into June.
https://driveteslacanada.ca/news/te...-china-with-more-the-35k-units-sold-in-march/
