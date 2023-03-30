Tesla Sets A New Domestic Sales Record In China In Q1 2023 Following Price Cuts | Torque News According to insurance registration data for the Chinese market released today, in the week between March 20 and 26, Tesla insurance registrations totaled 15,886 vehicles. This pushes Tesla’s insured vehicles in Q1 2023 up to March 26 to 126,000 vehicles. This is already higher than the previous...

According to insurance registration data for the Chinese market released today, in the week between March 20 and 26, Tesla insurance registrations totaled 15,886 vehicles. This pushes Tesla’s insured vehicles in Q1 2023 up to March 26 to 126,000 vehicles. This is already higher than the previous quarterly record Tesla set in Q3 2022 delivering over 122,000 vehicles.Tesla has been growing vehicle production at an incredible pace. And even more impressively, the EV maker is achieving this growth at the same time, the entire automotive industry has been forced to cut production due to the worldwide supply disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.