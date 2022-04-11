What's new

Tesla sells 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, exports only 60 from Shanghai plant [making it 65,754 for the local Chinese market]

cnevpost.com

Tesla sells 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, exports only 60 from Shanghai plant - CnEVPost

Production at Giga Shanghai was suspended for two days on March 16 and 17 due to Covid controls, and has been suspended again since March 28.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com

Sales of Tesla's China-made vehicles remained strong in March, even though production was impacted by the Covid controls.

The US electric vehicle (EV) maker sold 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, according to data released today by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla sells 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, exports only 60 from Shanghai plant-CnEVPost



That's the second highest ever after last December's 70,847 vehicles, up 85.5 percent from 35,478 in the same month last year and up 16.5 percent from 56,515 in February.

Tesla China exported just 60 vehicles in March, the CPCA said, adding that this was due to March being the end of the first quarter. This means that Tesla delivered 65,754 vehicles in China in March.

Tesla sells 65,814 China-made vehicles in March, exports only 60 from Shanghai plant-CnEVPost
Shanghai, where Tesla's China factory is located, began a new Covid outbreak in early March, with Reuters previously reporting that Giga Shanghai suspended production for two days on March 16 and 17.

Shanghai went into a phased lockdown starting March 28, with Giga Shanghai again shutting down production, which has not resumed to date, one of the longest shutdowns since the plant began production in late 2019.

Notably, Tesla extended the expected time for Chinese consumers to get deliveries and raised prices twice in early March.


Now that Giga Berlin is open that leaves Giga Shanghai wide open to just focus on the Asian market. Shanghai built 470,000 cars last year....

65,754 for just this month.

yeah, sales are really "falling off a cliff..." :rolleyes1:
 
Last edited:
Well done even despite the shutdowns
 

