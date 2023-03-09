What's new

Tesla rolls out FSD Beta 11.3.1 for wide release [close to 400,000 users]

One step closer to fully autonomous cars

Tesla rolls out FSD Beta 11.3.1 for wide release [Updating]

Tesla started rolling out Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version 11.3.1 to non-Tesla employees. The wait is over for FSD beta testers.
Tesla started rolling out Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta version 11.3.1 to non-Tesla employees.

One of the first owners to report the latest FSD update was Zack or @BLKMDL3 on Twitter. Zack has a 2019 Model 3 Performance. Thus far, only a few other Tesla owners have reported receiving the update.

Tesla FSD version 11.3 went into limited beta in early February 2023. The rollout reached a few beta testers. At the time, Musk also stated that Tesla might release version 11.3.2 to testers before a V.11 wide release in North America.
Some opinions of FSD Beta V.11.3 have been shared online already. One tester remarked that the version’s real-world roads were impressive, but Autopark needs more work. Last month, Tesla applied for a set of patents that would significantly improve the virtualization and recognition of FSD.
 
Congratulations to Elon, I like hearing about his successes. It reminds me that the Chinese government has his balls firmly in their grasp.
 

