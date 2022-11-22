Beast said: Tesla reportedly to cut prices further in China after previous moves failed to get enough orders Tesla's two promotions in China over the past two months have not had the desired effect, local media said.

After two recent promotions in China, Tesla's order intake still fell short of expectations and it will launch new "price cuts" before the end of the year to boost sales, local tech media



On October 24,





On November 8, Tesla announced that consumers who purchase a Model 3 and Model Y that have been produced by December 31 and have car insurance from Tesla's insurance partners will receive a



However, the two rounds of promotions did not give Tesla the desired effect, the Huxiu report said.



The price cut in late October gave Tesla about 50,000 new orders in China, not the 100,000-170,000 rumored on the Internet, the report said, citing Sun Shaojun, founder of Che Fans, a car consumer platform.



Tesla's new orders in China are currently performing much worse than before, averaging just a few per store per day, the report said, citing unnamed agencies.



As an electric vehicle that has been on the market for more than six years and has largely gone through no facelift or changeover, the Model 3 is becoming less competitive in the increasingly crowded Chinese market, the report said.



The report blames the lackluster results of Tesla's two latest promotions on the company's failure to pay enough attention to competition from other players.



Tesla China has so far failed to establish a full market research team, as other car companies have done, in order to provide timely and effective strategies for the company's decision-makers and sales staff to respond to competitor dynamics, the report said.



It may be to qualify for subsidy. These EV prices are not fair market prices due to all the government interventions. Once they are free from distortions, they are more comparable. This is also the problem with Solar panels. Hard to evaluate proper return on investment due to all the complex tax interventions.