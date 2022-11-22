What's new

Tesla reportedly to cut prices further in China after previous moves failed to get enough orders

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
30,017
-50
66,701
Country
China
Location
China
cnevpost.com

Tesla reportedly to cut prices further in China after previous moves failed to get enough orders

Tesla's two promotions in China over the past two months have not had the desired effect, local media said.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com

After two recent promotions in China, Tesla's order intake still fell short of expectations and it will launch new "price cuts" before the end of the year to boost sales, local tech media Huxiu said in a report today, citing unnamed channel sources.

On October 24, Tesla lowered the prices of its entire Model 3 and Model Y lineup in China, bringing the price of the entry-level Model Y to within RMB 300,000 yuan ($41,940) to take advantage of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase subsidy, which will expire at the end of the year.


On November 8, Tesla announced that consumers who purchase a Model 3 and Model Y that have been produced by December 31 and have car insurance from Tesla's insurance partners will receive a discount of up to RMB 8,000 on the final payment.

However, the two rounds of promotions did not give Tesla the desired effect, the Huxiu report said.

Join us on Telegram
The price cut in late October gave Tesla about 50,000 new orders in China, not the 100,000-170,000 rumored on the Internet, the report said, citing Sun Shaojun, founder of Che Fans, a car consumer platform.

Tesla's new orders in China are currently performing much worse than before, averaging just a few per store per day, the report said, citing unnamed agencies.

As an electric vehicle that has been on the market for more than six years and has largely gone through no facelift or changeover, the Model 3 is becoming less competitive in the increasingly crowded Chinese market, the report said.

The report blames the lackluster results of Tesla's two latest promotions on the company's failure to pay enough attention to competition from other players.

Tesla China has so far failed to establish a full market research team, as other car companies have done, in order to provide timely and effective strategies for the company's decision-makers and sales staff to respond to competitor dynamics, the report said.

@F-22Raptor
@Get Ya Wig Split
@Hamartia Antidote


I told u the good days of Tesla in China is shortlived. Hope this is enough to wipe off the smirk on your face to gloom look by end of the year.. :lol:
 
E

epebble

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2022
514
0
275
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
cnevpost.com

Tesla reportedly to cut prices further in China after previous moves failed to get enough orders

Tesla's two promotions in China over the past two months have not had the desired effect, local media said.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com

After two recent promotions in China, Tesla's order intake still fell short of expectations and it will launch new "price cuts" before the end of the year to boost sales, local tech media Huxiu said in a report today, citing unnamed channel sources.

On October 24, Tesla lowered the prices of its entire Model 3 and Model Y lineup in China, bringing the price of the entry-level Model Y to within RMB 300,000 yuan ($41,940) to take advantage of China's new energy vehicle (NEV) purchase subsidy, which will expire at the end of the year.


On November 8, Tesla announced that consumers who purchase a Model 3 and Model Y that have been produced by December 31 and have car insurance from Tesla's insurance partners will receive a discount of up to RMB 8,000 on the final payment.

However, the two rounds of promotions did not give Tesla the desired effect, the Huxiu report said.

Join us on Telegram
The price cut in late October gave Tesla about 50,000 new orders in China, not the 100,000-170,000 rumored on the Internet, the report said, citing Sun Shaojun, founder of Che Fans, a car consumer platform.

Tesla's new orders in China are currently performing much worse than before, averaging just a few per store per day, the report said, citing unnamed agencies.

As an electric vehicle that has been on the market for more than six years and has largely gone through no facelift or changeover, the Model 3 is becoming less competitive in the increasingly crowded Chinese market, the report said.

The report blames the lackluster results of Tesla's two latest promotions on the company's failure to pay enough attention to competition from other players.

Tesla China has so far failed to establish a full market research team, as other car companies have done, in order to provide timely and effective strategies for the company's decision-makers and sales staff to respond to competitor dynamics, the report said.

@F-22Raptor
@Get Ya Wig Split
@Hamartia Antidote


I told u the good days of Tesla in China is shortlived. Hope this is enough to wipe off the smirk on your face to gloom look by end of the year.. :lol:
Click to expand...
It may be to qualify for subsidy. These EV prices are not fair market prices due to all the government interventions. Once they are free from distortions, they are more comparable. This is also the problem with Solar panels. Hard to evaluate proper return on investment due to all the complex tax interventions.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
30,017
-50
66,701
Country
China
Location
China
epebble said:
It may be to qualify for subsidy. These EV prices are not fair market prices due to all the government interventions. Once they are free from distortions, they are more comparable. This is also the problem with Solar panels. Hard to evaluate proper return on investment due to all the complex tax interventions.
Click to expand...
The subsidies will end by end of this year. Nothing to do with subsidies. Tesla product is out of touch with growing reality of EV. Cutting price instead of innovative and improving product quality, is the only solution Tesla can come up with.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla begins delivering Model Ys in Japan
Replies
1
Views
170
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y dominates Chinese reliability survey
Replies
0
Views
78
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla kills skeptics’ “demand problem” narrative in China again [77,613 sold in September]
Replies
2
Views
107
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Tesla China VP posts key update on Giga Shanghai’s supply chain
Replies
0
Views
151
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
No more Teslas after Musk China SAR remarks: Taiwan defense chief
Replies
1
Views
114
Menthol
Menthol

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom