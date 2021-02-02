What's new

Tesla Recalls Roughly 135,000 Vehicles Over Touch-Screen Failures

Tesla to recall more than 130,000 cars following regulators' pressure

Tesla voluntarily recalled 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen display issues that led to the loss of several safety-related features.
Following pressure from U.S. regulators, Tesla recalled 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen display issues that led to the loss of several safety-related features.

The cars made at Tesla's plant in Fremont, California, were Model S sedans made between 2012 and 2018 and Model X SUVs in model years 2016 to 2018.....

Made in USA sub standard problem :enjoy:
 
There is a guy on utube who repairs tesla and well watching him fix tesla's doesn't bode any confidence in tesla and their aftermarket care to the consumer.
 
Tesla is selling hype. The american media of course will assists their own countrymen product with all kind of bragging.
 
