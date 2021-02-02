Tesla Recalls Roughly 135,000 Vehicles Over Touch-Screen Failures

Tesla to recall more than 130,000 cars following regulators' pressure Tesla voluntarily recalled 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen display issues that led to the loss of several safety-related features.

Following pressure from U.S. regulators, Tesla recalled 134,951 Model S and Model X vehicles with touchscreen display issues that led to the loss of several safety-related features.The cars made at Tesla's plant in Fremont, California, were Model S sedans made between 2012 and 2018 and Model X SUVs in model years 2016 to 2018.....=================================Made in USA sub standard problem