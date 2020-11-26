Tesla recalls 9,000 Model X cars from the US following reports parts of the roof FLY OFF - as drivers sue Elon Musk's firm for 'ignoring safety issues'

Tesla will recall more than 9,000 vehicles after reports parts of roof flew off

Drivers of Model X posted images on social media showing damaged roofs

Recall will cover 9,136 Model X cars from the 2016 model year, government said

Video posted to social media also shows roof that fell off of Model Y SUV

Tesla is also being sued in class action filing in California federal court

Drivers accuse carmaker of covering up concerns over suspension safety

Tesla recalls 9,000 Model X cars from US after parts of 'roof FLY OFF' Tesla, the Palo Alto, California-based electric carmaker, is issuing two recalls covering about 9,500 Model X and Model Y vehicles as drivers filed a class action lawsuit over safety concerns.