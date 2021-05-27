Tesla produced over 30K vehicles at Giga Shanghai in April

F-22Raptor
Jun 19, 2014
And the Model Y line was down for half the month. And a majority of Model 3s were exported.
This tells me Tesla is still dominating in China.
There is only one foreign Tesla which capture 20% Chinese market with rest 80% share among Chinese local brand like BYD Han, Xpeng, Nio, Wuling Mini.
Who is dominating who?
How embarrassed? Top seller is Wuling Mini EV. Local brand capture 80% of Chinese EV market? Embarrassed? U mean u?Your about to get embarrassed, again, just like you were when March numbers released.
As Elon has stated, demand is through the roof. Tesla is just production constrained right now.
And no one cares about those brands. On a global scale, their nobodies compared to Tesla. In the EV world, it’s all Tesla. Wait until Berlin and Texas begin full ramp next yearThere is only one foreign Tesla which capture 20% Chinese market with rest 80% share among Chinese local brand like BYD Han, Xpeng, Nio, Wuling Mini.
Who is dominating who?