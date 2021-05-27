What's new

Tesla produced over 30K vehicles at Giga Shanghai in April

Beast said:
There is only one foreign Tesla which capture 20% Chinese market with rest 80% share among Chinese local brand like BYD Han, Xpeng, Nio, Wuling Mini.

Who is dominating who? :enjoy:
Your about to get embarrassed, again, just like you were when March numbers released.

As Elon has stated, demand is through the roof. Tesla is just production constrained right now.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Your about to get embarrassed, again, just like you were when March numbers released.

As Elon has stated, demand is through the roof. Tesla is just production constrained right now.
How embarrassed? Top seller is Wuling Mini EV. Local brand capture 80% of Chinese EV market? Embarrassed? U mean u? :lol:
 
Beast said:
There is only one foreign Tesla which capture 20% Chinese market with rest 80% share among Chinese local brand like BYD Han, Xpeng, Nio, Wuling Mini.

Who is dominating who? :enjoy:
And no one cares about those brands. On a global scale, their nobodies compared to Tesla. In the EV world, it’s all Tesla. Wait until Berlin and Texas begin full ramp next year :lol:
 
