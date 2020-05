Tesla Inc. reported a surprise first-quarter profit Wednesday while Chief Executive Elon Musk highlighted uncertainty and risk ahead, citing the forced shutdown of businesses including its lone U.S. assembly plant--a government action he equated with fascism.The company eked out a third consecutive quarterly profit, fueled by the sale of regulatory credits and strong demand for its Model 3 compact car, despite the idling of its factory outside San Francisco for about the last week of the quarter. Local governments ordered nonessential business to close as part of the effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.