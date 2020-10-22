Tesla Posts First Full Year of Profitability

F-22Raptor
Tesla Inc. posted its first full-year profit and laid out plans for a sharp increase in production over the coming years after meeting rising demand for electric vehicles with record deliveries.
The Silicon Valley car maker expects to increase deliveries by about 50% annually and, Chief Executive Elon Musk Wednesday said, will likely top that rate this year and next. The company delivered around half a million vehicles to customers last year.
Mr. Musk last year suggested a delivery target of about 840,000 to one million vehicles in 2021. Wall Street’s projection is for about 796,000 vehicles.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-tsla-4q-earnings-report-2020-11611708257
