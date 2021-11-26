What's new

Tesla plans to have production capacity up to 1.5M vehicles from Giga Shanghai in 2022

G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,423
-4
5,802
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Where are all our angry little NSA bots crying fakenews? How could backwards little China ever support the infrastrucural needs of millions over millions of EV vehicles before democratic supa power USA and democratic supa powa India, anyone? Companies and billionaires fleeing China, anyone? China factories running idle because of Australian anger, anyone? China collapsing, anyone? :blah:
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
25,384
24
17,905
Country
United States
Location
United States
Globenim said:
How could backwards little China ever support the infrastrucural needs of millions over millions of EV vehicles
Click to expand...
Well it wasn't easy. First Tesla had to actually build their own nationwide charging network in China to support their cars since the quality of China's own infrastruture was geared mostly for Low Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEV) and not adequate for modern EV's.


Map of East Asia showing the ~1000 locations of Tesla Superchargers in China.

Look what they had to do in Beijing
www.tesla.com

Find Us | Tesla

Use the interactive Find Us map to locate Tesla charging stations, service centers, galleries and stores on the go.
www.tesla.com www.tesla.com


Supercharger in China equipped with solar panels to help when electrical infrastructure is not dependable/cost effective.

Luckily Chinese EV companies won't have to spend the same insane amounts on charging infrastructure in the US/West as our existing networks will be adequate.

www.cnbc.com

Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng wants to sell half of its cars overseas

Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng wants half of its vehicle deliveries to go outside China, vice president and chairman Brian Gu said Wednesday.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
You certainly never hear BYD/Nio/XPeng bemoaning that they need to build upgraded charging stations first to sell cars in the West.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom