Tesla plans to have production capacity up to 1.5M vehicles from Giga Shanghai in 2022

Globenim said: How could backwards little China ever support the infrastrucural needs of millions over millions of EV vehicles Click to expand...

Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng wants to sell half of its cars overseas Chinese electric car start-up Xpeng wants half of its vehicle deliveries to go outside China, vice president and chairman Brian Gu said Wednesday.

Well it wasn't easy. First Tesla had to actually build their own nationwide charging network in China to support their cars since the quality of China's own infrastruture was geared mostly for Low Speed Electric Vehicles (LSEV) and not adequate for modern EV's.Map of East Asia showing the ~1000 locations of Tesla Superchargers in China.Look what they had to do in BeijingSupercharger in China equipped with solar panels to help when electrical infrastructure is not dependable/cost effective.Luckily Chinese EV companies won't have to spend the same insane amounts on charging infrastructure in the US/West as our existing networks will be adequate.You certainly never hear BYD/Nio/XPeng bemoaning that they need to build upgraded charging stations first to sell cars in the West.