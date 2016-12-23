Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 20,804
- 23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tesla owner in Canada charged with "sleeping" while driving over 90 mph
Tesla Autopilot is not a self-driving system.
www.theverge.com
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Tesla Owners In China Volunteer To Help Upcoming Delivery Surge
|China & Far East
|1
|Tesla owners have driven 1 billion miles with Autopilot activated
|World Affairs
|11
|Tesla Energy Made Its Owner $2.5 Million in a Single Quarter
|World Affairs
|0
|Tesla remotely extends range of vehicles for free in Florida to help owners escape Hurricane Irma
|Americas
|0
|Tesla crushes Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction ranking again – 91% would buy again
|Technology & Science
|0
|Tesla and the Model 3 overtake ICE competitors in Hong Kong
|China & Far East
|0
|Tesla Plans to Start Shipping Out Cars Made at Shanghai Gigafactory
|China & Far East
|0
|GM venture’s MINI EV becomes China’s most sold electric car, surpassing Tesla’s Model 3
|China & Far East
|2
|Tesla’s Elon Musk passes rival Mark Zuckerberg in net worth [now World's 3rd Richest]
|Americas
|0
|Tesla employee foregoes $1M payment, works with FBI to thwart cybersecurity attack
|World Affairs
|1