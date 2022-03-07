Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 26,813
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tesla now expanding in North Africa
Photo obtained via PlugShare - Rabat Supercharger
Tesla is aggressively expanding their Supercharger portfolio. Today, a new installation was found in Mallorca (Spain), the first Supercharger in the Balearic Islands.
Additionally, Tesla has doubled the number of Superchargers in Africa with the opening of 3 stations in Morocco.
The new location in Mallorca was discovered by a user on the Supercharge Info forum. Two 150kW chargers have been installed at the Mallorca Fashion Outlets, about 10 km from the center of Palma, the largest city on the island.
Construction has finished, although the Supercharger is not operational yet.
Photo obtained via Google Maps
Tesla has also added a wave of new Superchargers in Morocco. Three new locations showed up on Tesla’s Find Us map today. All of them are located at Sofitel Resorts.
Unlike what Tesla says on the map, these Superchargers are V2 and can reach a maximum speed of 150kW.
There is still one other Supercharger location planned in Fes, due in Q2. There is a Sofitel in Fes, on the northeast side of the city. Based on the new partnership, it is a probable location.
Tesla opens new Superchargers in Morocco, adds location in Mallorca
Tesla is aggressively expanding their Supercharger portfolio. Today, a new installation was found in Mallorca (Spain), the first Supercharger in the Balearic Islands. Additionally, Tesla has doubled the number of Superchargers in Africa with the [...]
driveteslacanada.ca
Tesla is aggressively expanding their Supercharger portfolio. Today, a new installation was found in Mallorca (Spain), the first Supercharger in the Balearic Islands.
Additionally, Tesla has doubled the number of Superchargers in Africa with the opening of 3 stations in Morocco.
The new location in Mallorca was discovered by a user on the Supercharge Info forum. Two 150kW chargers have been installed at the Mallorca Fashion Outlets, about 10 km from the center of Palma, the largest city on the island.
Construction has finished, although the Supercharger is not operational yet.
Photo obtained via Google Maps
Tesla has also added a wave of new Superchargers in Morocco. Three new locations showed up on Tesla’s Find Us map today. All of them are located at Sofitel Resorts.
Sofitel Rabat Jardin des RosesBp 450 Quartier Aviation, Rabat 10000, Morocco
Sofitel Marrakech Palais ImpérialQuartier De, Rue Haroun Errachid, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Sofitel Agadir ThalassaBaie Des Palmiers Cité Founty P5, Secteur Touristique, Agadir 80010, Morocco
Unlike what Tesla says on the map, these Superchargers are V2 and can reach a maximum speed of 150kW.
There is still one other Supercharger location planned in Fes, due in Q2. There is a Sofitel in Fes, on the northeast side of the city. Based on the new partnership, it is a probable location.