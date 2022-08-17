Tesla Model Y to get BYD Blade batteries in Europe New report from German media confirms European regulators have approved BYD Blade batteries for Tesla Model Ys built in Berlin.

The Tesla Model Y has taken Australia by storm, with surging orders and the first deliveries made to local customers. And shile Tesla electric cars destined for Australia are now made from the carmaker’s Shanghai factory, reports suggest that those made at its Berlin factory are about to get a battery upgrade.The new report from European regulators surfaced in German media, confirming speculation that BYD will be supplying their Blade batteries to Tesla Model Ys built in its Giga Berlin factory.Today I look at what this could mean for existing and new Tesla customers in Australia.BYD LFP batteries in Tesla Model YsAccording to Teslamag, use of the BYD battery for Tesla Model Y received EU approval from the Netherlands Vehicle Authority (RDW) on July 1, 2022.BYD will be supplying a 55kWh battery pack to Tesla for use in its vehicles being built at the Giga Berlin factory. This factory only opened in March and has gradually been ramping up production of Model Y Performance and Long Range models.From the new report, the BYD’s Blade LFP battery has also been approved for the RWD Model Y, and should deliver 440kms of range.This not far off the 455km WLTP-rated range for the Model Y RWD that Australian customers receive out of the EV maker’s Shanghai factory. Australian Model Y RWD currently has a 60kWh CATL LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery pack.Earlier this year, battery data on all RWD Model 3s delivered to Australia so far showed the majority having a CATL LFP battery pack in them. This accounted for over 81% of all Tesla electric cars delivered.BYD batteries could lead to more local EV supplyWith reports now confirming BYD as a supplier for European-built Teslas, it’s a positive step forward for the expansion of Tesla’s production from GigaBerlin.This over time will free up production from Shanghai that was being shipped to Europe before Giga Berlin opened. That could lead to wait times dropping in the Australian market.Tesla has always said that batteries are the key to scaling EV production and heading towards sustainable transport.With the diversification of battery suppliers across multiple continents, the benefits of cleaner EVs will be seen a lot sooner with large scale safer, LFP batteries.