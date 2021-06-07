What's new

Tesla Model S Plaid is quickest production vehicle in history; 0-60 in under 2 seconds; launch event this week

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

Sabretooth

Sabretooth

I hope the stopping power of the car can keep up in the event of emergency because this much acceleration combined with auto pilot and stupidity of some drivers could prove to be a recipe for disaster.
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

unnecessarily fast...can't think of a good use case where one would need to reach 60 mph from 0 within 2 seconds unless they are being chased by a t-rex but they were extinct the last time I checked...
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

VCheng said:
There is more to performance that a few squirts down a drag strip, I suspect.
It’s Tesla’s world and everyone else is paying rent. That’ll be even more apparent when Berlin and Austin fully ramp in 2022, Cybertruck ramps, 4680 cells ramp and drastically increases their margins, new Gigas go under construction, and the $25k Model 2 are announced. Tesla is just at the beginning of their growth as a company. Their destined to be the most valuable company in the world in the next 5 years IMO.
 
VCheng

VCheng

F-22Raptor said:
It’s Tesla’s world and everyone else is paying rent. That’ll be even more apparent when Berlin and Austin fully ramp in 2022, Cybertruck ramps, 4680 cells ramp and drastically increases their margins, new Gigas go under construction, and the $25k Model 2 are announced. Tesla is just at the beginning of their growth as a company. Their destined to be the most valuable company in the world in the next 5 years IMO.
I will believe that when they actually make a profit from car production, not from selling emissions credits to other makers. :D
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

VCheng said:
I will believe that when they actually make a profit from car production, not from selling emissions credits to other makers. :D
You keep telling yourself that. Their so far ahead of the “competition” it’s laughable. It’s Tesla’s world. Everyone else is being left behind.
 
