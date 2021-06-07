Tesla Model S Plaid is quickest production vehicle in history; 0-60 in under 2 seconds; launch event this week

VCheng said: There is more to performance that a few squirts down a drag strip, I suspect. Click to expand...

It’s Tesla’s world and everyone else is paying rent. That’ll be even more apparent when Berlin and Austin fully ramp in 2022, Cybertruck ramps, 4680 cells ramp and drastically increases their margins, new Gigas go under construction, and the $25k Model 2 are announced. Tesla is just at the beginning of their growth as a company. Their destined to be the most valuable company in the world in the next 5 years IMO.