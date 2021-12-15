Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model 3 To Become Best Selling BEV 2021 In Germany, France And UK | Torque News
As per the latest data available, the Tesla Model 3 is on the path to become the best selling BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) both in Germany and France, beating local brands for the first time. It is also the best selling BEV in the UK.
"Looking at the 2021 ranking, the #1 Tesla Model 3 kept a safe distance over the #2 Renault Zoe, and unless a big surprise comes in December, we should see the Model 3 win its first best seller trophy in France. If so, the interesting fact is that the Tesla Model 3 will be the best selling EV this year both in Germany and France, beating their domestic competitors for the first time", according to an article in cleantechnica by Jose Pontes.
"… add in the fact that the Tesla Model 3 is also the best selling EV in the United Kingdom, and it is quite a big deal that Tesla’s midsize sedan is going to be crowned the king of the three markets that make up the backbone of the European EV market.", he also stated in the same article.