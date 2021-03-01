Tesla Model 3, Model Y grab two of top three global EV sales spots in January

F-22Raptor
The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y grabbed second and third place in the global EV sales figures for January, establishing their place as a couple of the most successful electric cars in the global market.
The Model 3 managed to grab second place, selling 21,589 units throughout the world in January 2021, with the Model Y coming in third with 9,597 units sold. The most popular EV in the world was the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV, a General Motors, SAIC, and Wuling project car that is highly affordable but not necessarily efficient in range (110 miles per charge) and has a low top speed of only 62 MPH. This is the first instance where the HongGuang Mini EV has dethroned the Model 3 in monthly sales on a global scale.
While the Model 3 slid back to second place, the Model Y joined its sibling vehicle on the podium for the first time. The Model Y has been highly successful for Tesla in the United States and was the company’s top seller in its home state of California in Q4 2020.
Credit: EV Sales Blog
The figures were compiled by the EV Sales Blog.
https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-model-3-model-y-sales-january-2021/amp/
An let’s be clear, the Wuling Coffins are not a serious competitor to Tesla.
