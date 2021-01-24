Tesla Model 3 Is 2020's Best-Selling EV in China, Company Achieves 11% Market Share

F-22Raptor
Last year, Tesla boldly entered the Chinese market and conquered it with a wonderful product and hard work. The company has earned the reputation of the most successful EV manufacturer in the largest automotive market in the world, as its Model 3 became the best-selling there in 2020.
Tesla began mass deliveries to its first customers in China in January 2020, and has had tremendous success in 12 months. Giga Shanghai has steadily ramped up production to meet market demands for Model 3. Last year, Tesla registered 139,925 Model 3s in China, making it the best-selling model in the EV market, according to EV-Sales. The company has an 11% share in the EV segment in the largest car market in the world.
Tesla has achieved great success, but do not forget that this success reflects the result of only the first year of work. In 2020, production at Giga Shanghai was only gaining momentum, and was not working at full capacity throughout the year, so we can only imagine how truly great Tesla's success will be in 2021, especially considering the start of production and sales of Model Y.
The second most popular model in 2020 was the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV, which registered 119,255 units. The Chinese liked the EV for its compact size and low cost. The Wuling HongGuang Mini EV is the only car to compete with the Model 3 in terms of units sold. However, it is worth considering that the cost of the Tesla model is significantly higher than the cost of the Wuling model, so the superiority of the Model 3 is even more obvious. It will be interesting to watch the HongGuang Mini EV compete with the Model 3 this year.
Third place belongs to Baojun E-Series; however, its lag behind the first and second places is huge. The manufacturer has registered only 47,704 E-Series in 2020. This is a very significant lag, so at the moment it does not pose any threat to the favorites of the Chinese market.
