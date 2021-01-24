Tesla Model 3 Is 2020's Best-Selling EV in China, Company Achieves 11% Market Share

Tesla and the Shanghai government made a gambling agreement.In order to complete the gambling agreement, Tesla has made a massive price reduction, up to a reduction of 25000$Tesla & Shanghai’s Incentive Agreement — a Bet by Both SidesKai MaJan 24, 2020·2 min readTesla and the Shanghai regional government had an incentive agreement on building Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai:Tesla agrees to pay an annual tax of $323 million (223 million yuan) starting at the end of 2023. If Tesla cannot pay this amount of tax, it must return the leased factory land to the Shanghai regional government.Tesla promises to invest at least $2 billion(14.08 billion yuan) to the development of Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.This is like an Adjustment Mechanism ( ”VAM”) agreement, also known as “Bet-on Agreement”. VAM Agreements are widely employed in the VC, PE, and M&A investment activities in China.Tesla actually got a $1.4 billion(10 billion yuan), five-year loan from a few Chinese banks to lease land for 50 years and build Gigafactory 3. The loan annual interest rate is 3.9% which is a lot lower than commercial loans. The land’s lease price was $139 million (973 million yuan), which was 1/10 of the market price.Tesla spent no upfront capital to lease the land, built the factory and started delivering cars within 12 months. The Shanghai regional government and Chinese banks seemed to spend a lot of money upfront and took a lot of risks.Before the Tesla deal, not many people would like to work or live in Lingang because it was a rural area approximately 60 kilometers southeast of downtown Shanghai.But after Tesla came, the Shanghai regional government successfully jumped start the development Lingang area in Pudong district and built the electric car ecosystem:produced a lot of jobsattracted (electric car ecosystem) business to set up operations in Lingangattracted builders to build properties, communitiesattracted people to move to Lingang and buy houses(Chinese always care about owning houses)But given the manufacturing speed, efficiency and the huge consumer market in China, if everything works out, the Shanghai regional government will be receiving sustainable tax payments starting at the end of 2023 and have a booming electric car ecosystem for the biggest automobile market in the world.