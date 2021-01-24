What's new

Tesla Model 3 Is 2020's Best-Selling EV in China, Company Achieves 11% Market Share

Last year, Tesla boldly entered the Chinese market and conquered it with a wonderful product and hard work. The company has earned the reputation of the most successful EV manufacturer in the largest automotive market in the world, as its Model 3 became the best-selling there in 2020.

Tesla began mass deliveries to its first customers in China in January 2020, and has had tremendous success in 12 months. Giga Shanghai has steadily ramped up production to meet market demands for Model 3. Last year, Tesla registered 139,925 Model 3s in China, making it the best-selling model in the EV market, according to EV-Sales. The company has an 11% share in the EV segment in the largest car market in the world.

Tesla has achieved great success, but do not forget that this success reflects the result of only the first year of work. In 2020, production at Giga Shanghai was only gaining momentum, and was not working at full capacity throughout the year, so we can only imagine how truly great Tesla's success will be in 2021, especially considering the start of production and sales of Model Y.


The second most popular model in 2020 was the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV, which registered 119,255 units. The Chinese liked the EV for its compact size and low cost. The Wuling HongGuang Mini EV is the only car to compete with the Model 3 in terms of units sold. However, it is worth considering that the cost of the Tesla model is significantly higher than the cost of the Wuling model, so the superiority of the Model 3 is even more obvious. It will be interesting to watch the HongGuang Mini EV compete with the Model 3 this year.

Third place belongs to Baojun E-Series; however, its lag behind the first and second places is huge. The manufacturer has registered only 47,704 E-Series in 2020. This is a very significant lag, so at the moment it does not pose any threat to the favorites of the Chinese market.



https://www.tesmanian.com/blogs/tes...g-ev-in-china-in-2020-with-an-11-market-share
 
F-22Raptor said:
Last year, Tesla boldly entered the Chinese market and conquered it with a wonderful product and hard work. The company has earned the reputation of the most successful EV manufacturer in the largest automotive market in the world, as its Model 3 became the best-selling there in 2020.

Tesla began mass deliveries to its first customers in China in January 2020, and has had tremendous success in 12 months. Giga Shanghai has steadily ramped up production to meet market demands for Model 3. Last year, Tesla registered 139,925 Model 3s in China, making it the best-selling model in the EV market, according to EV-Sales. The company has an 11% share in the EV segment in the largest car market in the world.

Tesla has achieved great success, but do not forget that this success reflects the result of only the first year of work. In 2020, production at Giga Shanghai was only gaining momentum, and was not working at full capacity throughout the year, so we can only imagine how truly great Tesla's success will be in 2021, especially considering the start of production and sales of Model Y.


The second most popular model in 2020 was the Wuling HongGuang Mini EV, which registered 119,255 units. The Chinese liked the EV for its compact size and low cost. The Wuling HongGuang Mini EV is the only car to compete with the Model 3 in terms of units sold. However, it is worth considering that the cost of the Tesla model is significantly higher than the cost of the Wuling model, so the superiority of the Model 3 is even more obvious. It will be interesting to watch the HongGuang Mini EV compete with the Model 3 this year.

Third place belongs to Baojun E-Series; however, its lag behind the first and second places is huge. The manufacturer has registered only 47,704 E-Series in 2020. This is a very significant lag, so at the moment it does not pose any threat to the favorites of the Chinese market.



https://www.tesmanian.com/blogs/tes...g-ev-in-china-in-2020-with-an-11-market-share
Screen Shot 2021-01-23 at 5.13.29 PM.jpg

Wait...BYD Han EV had only 29,000 in sales for the ENTIRE year.

December 2020
Screen Shot 2021-01-23 at 5.14.59 PM.jpg

Screen Shot 2021-01-23 at 5.17.10 PM.jpg

Meanwhile Tesla sold almost 24,000 Model 3s just in December?

F-22Raptor said:
Didn’t one of our resident Chinese trolls say that BYD Han would outsell the Model 3 in December? What happened?:lol:
December 2020
Screen Shot 2021-01-23 at 6.47.41 PM.jpg


November 2020
Screen Shot 2021-01-23 at 6.30.56 PM.jpg


October 2020
Screen Shot 2021-01-23 at 6.42.24 PM.jpg


This magic breakout hasn't happened. No matter what the car review compares are saying. The car has been out since mid June.

I believe somebody also said an increase in sales of only a few thousand month over month should be considered a failure....
 
LOL@sad wankers here, the BYD Han is just at the capacity-climbing up stage, be patient.

Meanwhile BYD, Guangzhou auto and other Chinese EV makers now all begin to introduce EV models that has a range over 1,000 km this year, not very good for Telsa's moving bomb.
 
52051 said:
LOL@sad wankers here, the BYD Han is just at the -climbing up stage, be patient.

Meanwhile BYD, Guangzhou auto and other Chinese EV makers now all begin to introduce EV models that has a range over 1,000 km this year, not very good for Telsa's moving bomb.
byd is struggling with the ramp-up of blade battery. they have many customers for their new blade battery tech, not just for themselves. tesla doesn't have to go through that as they buy em from others.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
View attachment 709839
Wait...BYD Han EV had only 29,000 in sales for the ENTIRE year.

December 2020
View attachment 709840
View attachment 709841
Meanwhile Tesla sold almost 24,000 Model 3s just in December?

:laughcry:
Smart alec. BYD Han only start mass production in August 2020? May I know when do Tesla 3 start selling?

By the way. why Tesla 3 need Chinese market to boast is popularity or sales? You didnt know CPC may banned Tesla car if they really feel threatened by US regime? Or maybe American themselves dont like Tesla? :enjoy:
 
Beast said:
Smart alec. BYD Han only start mass production in August 2020? May I know when do Tesla 3 start selling?

By the way. why Tesla 3 need Chinese market to boast is popularity or sales? You didnt know CPC may banned Tesla car if they really feel threatened by US regime? Or maybe American themselves dont like Tesla? :enjoy:
Shifting the goal posts again Beast? :lol: Your last 2 monthly predictions were wrong. Care to make a third?

Tesla is growing exponentially and will dominate the world. It’s building a massive factory in Berlin and even larger one in Texas. Both should begin production before the end of the year and the next 1-2 Gigas should be announced this year. Exponential growth!:D
 
Its nuts to buy an EV vehicle with such poor range and changing points not readily available. Plus charge times are very long.
I am in the market for a new vehicle but will not waste money on an EV.
Inshallah when the range and charge time improves to compete with current vehicles then I would absolutely buy one.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Shifting the goal posts again Beast? :lol: Your last 2 monthly predictions were wrong. Care to make a third?

Tesla is growing exponentially and will dominate the world. It’s building a massive factory in Berlin and even larger one in Texas. Both should begin production before the end of the year and the next 1-2 Gigas should be announced this year. Exponential growth!:D
who is shifting goalpost? U the one keep cheering China collapse but its the collapse China who help Tesla achieved global status and profitability? China can easily cut off Tesla from China like how US try to kill Huawei? You are at mercy of China. You shall kiss Xi toe for saving your beloved Tesla. :lol:
 
Tesla and the Shanghai government made a gambling agreement.In order to complete the gambling agreement, Tesla has made a massive price reduction, up to a reduction of 25000$


Tesla & Shanghai’s Incentive Agreement — a Bet by Both Sides
Kai Ma
Jan 24, 2020·2 min read
Tesla and the Shanghai regional government had an incentive agreement on building Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai:
Tesla agrees to pay an annual tax of $323 million (223 million yuan) starting at the end of 2023. If Tesla cannot pay this amount of tax, it must return the leased factory land to the Shanghai regional government.
Tesla promises to invest at least $2 billion(14.08 billion yuan) to the development of Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.
This is like an Adjustment Mechanism ( ”VAM”) agreement, also known as “Bet-on Agreement”. VAM Agreements are widely employed in the VC, PE, and M&A investment activities in China.
Tesla actually got a $1.4 billion(10 billion yuan), five-year loan from a few Chinese banks to lease land for 50 years and build Gigafactory 3. The loan annual interest rate is 3.9% which is a lot lower than commercial loans. The land’s lease price was $139 million (973 million yuan), which was 1/10 of the market price.
Tesla spent no upfront capital to lease the land, built the factory and started delivering cars within 12 months. The Shanghai regional government and Chinese banks seemed to spend a lot of money upfront and took a lot of risks.
Before the Tesla deal, not many people would like to work or live in Lingang because it was a rural area approximately 60 kilometers southeast of downtown Shanghai.
But after Tesla came, the Shanghai regional government successfully jumped start the development Lingang area in Pudong district and built the electric car ecosystem:
produced a lot of jobs
attracted (electric car ecosystem) business to set up operations in Lingang
attracted builders to build properties, communities
attracted people to move to Lingang and buy houses(Chinese always care about owning houses)
But given the manufacturing speed, efficiency and the huge consumer market in China, if everything works out, the Shanghai regional government will be receiving sustainable tax payments starting at the end of 2023 and have a booming electric car ecosystem for the biggest automobile market in the world.

Screenshot_20210124_200424.jpg
 
Beast said:
who is shifting goalpost? U the one keep cheering China collapse but its the collapse China who help Tesla achieved global status and profitability? China can easily cut off Tesla from China like how US try to kill Huawei? You are at mercy of China. You shall kiss Xi toe for saving your beloved Tesla. :lol:
Tesla will dominate the globe, not just China. That’s why their expanding exponentially. So it seems Chinese EV makers can’t compete with Tesla, now you have to resort to banning it? Go ahead!
 
F-22Raptor said:
Tesla will dominate the globe, not just China. That’s why their expanding exponentially. So it seems Chinese EV makers can’t compete with Tesla, now you have to resort to banning it? Go ahead!
You are saying US local smartphones companies or telco cant compete with Huawei and need to ban them? :lol:
 
Beast said:
You are saying US local smartphones companies or telco cant compete with Huawei and need to ban them? :lol:
We ban you because we’re not going to allow Chinese companies to spy on US using US technology. We have every right to regulate OUR own technology.
 
We are not going to ban Tesla like the United States banned Huawei.
The second Wuling mini was launched in August，Then it outsold Tesla from August to December，119,000 vehicles were sold in five months, Tesla with a special full-year sales 139000.
For example, December sales.
9719125f5b4c440c8311edd0bf2f39d7.png

F-22Raptor said:
We ban you because we’re not going to allow Chinese companies to spy on US using US technology. We have every right to regulate OUR own technology.
Who knows why the United States has been using the government to help enterprises to compete unfairly.
Prove evidence that Huawei was spying.
 
