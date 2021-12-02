Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model 3 Dominates in Taiwan in November with 90% EV Market Share
Tesla enteredthe Taiwan market with renewed vigor in November 2021. According to the data shared by @hsumacher/Twitter, 1,354 electric vehicles were sold in Taiwan in November, almost all of which were Model 3. Tesla registered an impressive 1,238 Model 3, which undoubtedly had no competition. This also corresponds to 92.6% share of the EV market in Taiwan in November, which is a very impressive result. The data clearly indicates that the overwhelming majority of Taiwan residents choose Tesla electric vehicles.
In addition to Model 3, the list also contains several EVs from other manufacturers. In second place is Porsche Taycan, which was able to sell only 73 units in Taiwan during the month. This turned out to be not the most impressive result, but nevertheless, even these insignificant sales are accelerating the abandonment of cars with an internal combustion engine and hence the transition to EVs. In third place is Hyundai Kona Electric with 12 registrations. In fourth place is Audi e-tron Sportback with 11 registrations. Audi e-tron closes out the top five with nine units sold. In addition, five CMC e-Veryca, three Audi e-tron GT, two Mercedes-Benz EQC and one Audi RS e-tron GT were registered in November.