Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling vehicle (not just electric) in Europe

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
World domination is starting

Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling vehicle (not just electric) in Europe

The Tesla Model 3 has become the first all-electric car to become the best-selling vehicle in Europe. However, that’s on a monthly basis and Tesla’s deliveries vary widely on a monthly basis. Last quarter, Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles – getting close to a quarter of million...
The Tesla Model 3 has become the first all-electric car to become the best-selling vehicle in Europe.

However, that’s on a monthly basis and Tesla’s deliveries vary widely on a monthly basis.

Last quarter, Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles – getting close to a quarter of million vehicles.

Strong performance in all of Tesla’s major markets contributed to the new record.

We previously reported on China and the US contributing significantly, but now new data from Europe is showing how well Tesla is doing in the market.

JATO Dynamics published a list of the top-selling vehicles in Europe in September based on registration data.

The Tesla Model 3 became the best-selling vehicle on the continent last month:

  1. Tesla Model 3: 24,591
  2. Renault Clio: 18,264
  3. Dacia Sandero: 17,988
  4. Volkswagen Golf: 17,507
  5. Fiat/Abarth 500: 16,349
  6. Opel/Vauxhall Corsa: 15,502
  7. Peugeot 2008: 14,931
  8. Hyundai Tucson: 14,088
  9. Peugeot 208: 13,895
  10. Renault Captur: 13,715
As you can see, there is no other all-electric vehicle in the top 10.

Model 3 is the best-selling electric car in Europe by a wide margin and the Model Y actually comes in second:

  1. Tesla Model 3: 24,419
  2. Tesla Model Y: 8,906
  3. Volkswagen ID.3: 8,263
  4. Renault Zoe: 6,577
  5. Skoda Enyaq: 5,913
  6. Kia Niro EV: 5,424
  7. Fiat 500e: 4,738
  8. Volkswagen ID.4: 4,585
  9. Peugeot 208e: 4,295
  10. Dacia Spring: 4,166
While this is an impressive performance for Tesla, it is important to note that the automaker ships vehicles to Europe in batches, and therefore, performance changes widely month-to-month.

Nonetheless, the automaker is having strong sales in the market this year.

Tesla’s sales are up 77% in Europe in 2021 compared to the same period last year.

