Electric car maker Tesla on Wednesday reported an "historic" quarterly profit driven by demand for its mass market Model 3, as the company looks beyond its US home base to Europe and China.

Musk said he expected Tesla to make even more Model 3 vehicles in the current quarter, and to begin delivering the cars in Europe and China early next year.

Tesla is "moving rapidly" to get production going in China and wants to have that going next year, according to Musk.

To avoid trade wars, Tesla is speeding up the construction of Shanghai's super factory.

At the same time, China's electric car industry is very active, the founders of a new generation of Chinese electric car enterprises are mostly young people full of ideals.

