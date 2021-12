Tesla May Be Striking a Huge Deal With China to Bring LFP Battery Cells to the US

Despite mounting tensions, U.S. and China-based companies are making deals. A company in China called Gotion High-Tech has landed a deal with a major U.S. automaker to supply lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells, according to an unconfirmed report from Electrek. This wouldn't in itself be overwhelmingly far-fetched, but there are signs that point to Elon Musk's Tesla as the major domestic automaker behind the deal. And if that's the case, Tesla could be on the verge of a major boost in production by more than 500,000 EVs per year. Of course, a "large U.S. automaker" could be any one of several firms that have turned up the heat on electric car production. But, while Tesla isn't the largest U.S. automaker, it is the largest producer of electric vehicles by a substantial margin. Tesla employs LFP batteries in a handful of its vehicles, mainly its standard-range cars globally. But now it wants to increase LFP battery use in the United States. The report comes from a recent filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, which states that the Chinese company has entered an agreement to provide at least 200 GWh of LFP battery cells to a "large U.S. automaker" sometime between 2023 and 2028. Volkswagen holds stock in Gotion, which would make it a suspect in the search for this major partner. But, obviously, Volkswagen isn't an American automaker, which rules it out. The report also says that a jointly-ventured LFP battery factory between the U.S. company and Gotion could take place, not unlike how Tesla and Panasonic joined to operate the Nevada Gigafactory. And since Tesla actually is the largest EV automaker in the U.S., also satisfies the condition in the filing that the company also uses battery cells for "other applications," and, since Tesla would, without doubt, put 200 GWh of battery cells to use in the near-term, placing your bets on Tesla as the recipient of this partnership is by no means a hail-mary. But, amid rising tensions between the two countries, such a partnership could become very complicated. Only time will tell whether Gotion's partner is Tesla, and whether such a partnership could withstand the strains of open conflict, should it happen. Only time will tell whether Gotion's partner is Tesla, and whether such a partnership could withstand the strains of open conflict , should it happen.Gotion High-Tech, a leading Chinese power battery maker, issued an announcement on Monday morning at the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), revealing that Gotion, Inc., an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has become the supplier of a major listed automobile company in the United States.Gotion, Inc. and its American client recently signed a ‘Strategic Supply and Localization Agreement’ to reach strategic cooperation in the supply and procurement of ferrous lithium phosphate batteries (LFP) batteries.In accordance with this agreement, Gotion, Inc. shall ensure that the battery quantity required by the client is met from 2023 to 2028, according to the supply agreement. The client expects the total battery purchase amount to be no less than 200GWh during the demand period. Gotion, Inc. agrees to meet the client’s battery procurement demand by negotiating and allocating existing or newly built production capacity in China, as well as newly built production capacity in the U.S.In addition, the American client will support the costs of construction, equipment procurement and other expenses required by Gotion, Inc. to build a factory in the U.S. through phased prepayment. This prepayment can be used for payment deduction or joint ventures at a later time, and the rest will be paid by Gotion, Inc. in installments according to the agreement.According to the announcement of Gotion High-Tech, on the one hand, based on the needs of this American client, the company will export LFP batteries through its battery production base in mainland China – on the other hand, both parties plan to produce and supply LFP batteries locally in the U.S., and to jointly explore the possibility of establishing joint ventures in the future. These LFP battery products will be used for electric vehicles and other applications in the U.S. and global markets where the client operates.Since this transaction involves sensitive trade details, Gotion High-Tech did not disclose the basic or product-related information regarding its new client. It is worth noting that between 2018 and 2020, Gotion, Inc. did not carry out any transactions with this American client.Gotion High-Tech said, “If this agreement is fully implemented, it will have a great positive impact on the company’s operating performance in future related years, but will have little impact on the company’s operating performance in 2021.”Data show that Gotion High-Tech was established in 2006 and started to produce LFP batteries in 2007. Mainly engaged in the R&D, production and sale of power lithium batteries, as well as transmission and distribution equipment, Gotion High-Tech is a power battery enterprise second only to CATL and BYD in the Chinese market.