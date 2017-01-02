What's new

Tesla Leads All Automakers In U.S. Car Exports In Q2 2020

Tesla Leads All Automakers In U.S. Car Exports In Q2 2020

Data shows that over 35% of total automotive exports from the U.S. in Q2 2020 were Tesla vehicles. Considering all the other major OEMs, this is crazy.
According to Kevin Rooke (Zap EVs), some 68,900 vehicles were exported from the U.S. to global markets in Q2 2020. Tesla sold 90,891 total vehicles over that time period. Of those, 36,800 were manufactured at its primary factory in Fremont, California , and sold in the U.S., while 29,684 were produced at the Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, and sold locally.

If you do the math, there were 24,407 vehicles produced and exported elsewhere. At the time, Tesla wasn't exporting any vehicles from China, so those ~24,000 vehicles came from the U.S. and headed out to other countries across the globe. Those Tesla exports account for a whopping 35.4 percent of all autos exported during the second quarter of 2020.

It's important to note that though Tesla wasn't exporting from China at the time, it has announced plans to begin sending China-made Model 3 vehicles to parts of Europe going forward.

Can we blame the global COVID-19 pandemic for other automakers' low export numbers? Is this just typical of the industry since the U.S. has been in the midst of a huge world trade deficit for some time? The U.S. imports a long list of cars, but exports aren't massive.

Remember, all U.S. automakers were shuttered for a period of time due to the pandemic, Tesla included. Based on analysts' forecasts, Tesla should have never been able to deliver over 90,000 vehicles in Q2 in the first place.

eing that Tesla is the global leader when it comes to EVs, and arguably will be for some time into the future, U.S. car exports are growing. So much so that it made sense for Tesla to build a factory in China. A factory near Berlin Germany is also underway. If there was no demand for Tesla's EVs abroad, it wouldn't be pushing so hard to produce global production facilities.

Despite the global expansion, Tesla only produces the Model S and Model X in the U.S. It has no immediate plans to build these flagship cars abroad. While there isn't a ton of demand for them, Tesla is still building them here and shipping them elsewhere.
 
Hamartia Antidote Tesla’s software lead is so big it should worry other automakers, AI expert says Americas 25
Hamartia Antidote Tesla leads China’s EV sales for July [~11,041], estimate set at 100K units for 2020 China & Far East 7
Hamartia Antidote Tesla leads electric car sale increase in South Korea China & Far East 0
Hamartia Antidote Tesla Model 3 Leads Disrupted Chinese EV Market China & Far East 0
F-22Raptor Tesla’s $50 Billion Edge Reflects View That Musk Can Build on EV Lead World Affairs 4
Hamartia Antidote Tesla’s incredible efficiency lead is becoming clear with range test against Audi e-tron and Jaguar Americas 0
SBUS-CXK Tesla and China’s BYD fight for lead in global EV sales World Affairs 10
Austin Powers Tesla and China’s BYD fight for lead in global EV sales World Affairs 15
Hamartia Antidote Pressures mount for BMW as Tesla continues to lead US large luxury car market Americas 6
Hamartia Antidote How Tesla’s Autopilot is able to steer in the snow even without lane markings or lead vehicle Technology & Science 1

