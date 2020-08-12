/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Tesla launches five-for-one stock split

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by F-22Raptor, Aug 12, 2020 at 3:20 AM.

    (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, as the electric carmaker looks to make its shares more attractive to retail investors following a stunning rally this year.

    Shares of the company, which have more than tripled this year to close at about $1,374 in regular trading, were up nearly 7% after the bell.

    The move follows a similar announcement by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in late-July. The iPhone maker said it will split its stock four-to-one, the first such action since 2014.

    Tesla in July posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the carmaker’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

    https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-tesla-stocks/tesla-launches-five-for-one-stock-split-idUKKCN2572R6
     
    Elon: “Tesla stock is too high”....

    It needs a 50-for-1 split!! Not 5-for-1!!!!
     
    -Stock split Aug 28

    -Battery Day Sept 22

    Get in while you can:D
     
