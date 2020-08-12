(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) on Tuesday announced a five-for-one stock split, as the electric carmaker looks to make its shares more attractive to retail investors following a stunning rally this year. Shares of the company, which have more than tripled this year to close at about $1,374 in regular trading, were up nearly 7% after the bell. The move follows a similar announcement by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in late-July. The iPhone maker said it will split its stock four-to-one, the first such action since 2014. Tesla in July posted a second-quarter profit as cost cuts and strong deliveries helped offset coronavirus-related factory shutdowns, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the carmaker’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index. https://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-tesla-stocks/tesla-launches-five-for-one-stock-split-idUKKCN2572R6