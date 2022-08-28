What's new

Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin

B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,052
-49
65,887
Country
China
Location
China
electrek.co

Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin

After months of rumors that Tesla is going to use BYD’s blade batteries at Gigafactory Shanghai, there’s a surprising turn of events that suggest Tesla is actually going to use the new battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin, and it reportedly already took delivery of the first cells. In 2020, BYD...
electrek.co electrek.co

Fred Lambert
- Aug. 11th 2022 12:29 pm PT

@FredericLambert


BYD Battery prices

130 Comments
After months of rumors that Tesla is going to use BYD’s blade batteries at Gigafactory Shanghai, there’s a surprising turn of events that suggest Tesla is actually going to use the new battery cells at Gigafactory Berlin, and it reportedly already took delivery of the first cells.



In 2020, BYD, a China-based electric vehicle and battery company, introduced its new bladed battery cell. The new cells use LFP chemistry, but the new form factor, which looks like a blade, is the real innovation enabling a safer cell and higher energy density at the pack level, according to the company.
BYD wrote in a press release:
While undergoing nail penetration tests, the Blade Battery emitted neither smoke nor fire after being penetrated, and its surface temperature only reached 30 to 60°C. Under the same conditions, a ternary lithium battery exceeded 500°C and violently burned, and while a conventional lithium iron phosphate block battery did not openly emit flames or smoke, its surface temperature reached dangerous temperatures of 200 to 400°C. This implies that EVs equipped with the Blade Battery would be far less susceptible to catching fire – even when they are severely damaged.
Click to expand...
While this feature obviously offers great safety advantages, it also delivers thermal management improvements, and BYD claims the form factor enables energy density improvements by eliminating the need for modules.
Screen-Shot-2021-08-05-at-11.13.36-AM.jpg

It goes directly from cell to pack, not unlike Tesla’s structural battery pack technology.
In 2021, we first heard rumors that Tesla was testing BYD’s new “blade batteries” for a potential supply partnership last year.

When the report came out last year about Tesla testing the new cell from BYD, it stated that Tesla already had the cells in test vehicles and that it could start deliveries for production in the second quarter of 2022.
Earlier this year, BYD confirmed that it is about to start supplying Tesla (TSLA) with battery cells. It was presumed that those cells would go to Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai.
Now a new report coming from Sina says that the cells are actually going to Gigafactory Berlin and that the first vehicles with the cells could roll off of the factory within a month (translated from Chinese):
On the afternoon of August 10, a number of people familiar with the matter revealed that the blade battery supplied by BYD has been delivered to Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, which is also Tesla’s first super factory to use BYD batteries. Tesla vehicles can roll off the assembly line in as little as one month (that is, the end of August to the beginning of September). It was also learned from another source that the Shanghai Gigafactory, which has attracted much attention, has no plans to use BYD batteries for the time being.
Click to expand...
This is a surprising turn of events if it turns out to be true, but neither Tesla nor BYD are confirming right now, though BYD has previously confirmed plans to supply Tesla with battery cells.

@Han Patriot @MH.Yang @ChineseTiger1986
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote


:rofl:
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,793
27
19,483
Country
United States
Location
United States
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Chinese battery is the best in the world.
Click to expand...

Not the BYD blade one. It is underpowered but Tesla has such a backlog of orders it can't build batteries fast enough and is sourcing them from multiple suppliers

www.torquenews.com

Berlin-made Tesla Model Y With 55 kWh BYD Batteries To Have 270 miles (440 km) Range | Torque News

The European Union has approved production of the Tesla Model Y featuring 55 kWh BYD Blade batteries, which gives it a range of up to 270 miles (440 kilometers) between recharges.
www.torquenews.com www.torquenews.com

The German one only does 270 miles.

While the current ones sold in the US do over 300.
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,793
27
19,483
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
I agree. BYD is a very solid company with many IP and technologies. If not, why greatest investor Warren Buffet invest in it?
Click to expand...

Simple because BYD said it could mass produce a 100% EV for the world market back in 2008. No other public car maker had a 100% EV.

But of course it was all typical Chinese hype. BYD couldn't make it work and Tesla went public 2 years later in 2010 and did exactly what BYD promised to do. Now Elon Musk goes down in history as the man behind EV selling worldwide instead of BYD.

14 years later and BYD is still struggling to build that 100% EV world car. Right now it is still stuck in the hybrid world desperately looking for a breakthrough model.

It was supposed to by the BYD Han EV...but it can barely sell over 10,000 of those a month..two years after going into production. The Dolphin and Seal are their next big hope.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

G
Tesla Model Y to get BYD Blade batteries in Europe
Replies
0
Views
138
GreatHanWarrior
G
R
My Family's Contribution to Climate Action: Rooftop Solar and Electric Vehicles
Replies
5
Views
475
RiazHaq
R
onebyone
China's Warren Buffett-backed BYD has dethroned Tesla as the world's largest electric vehicle maker, selling 77,000 more cars so far in 2022
Replies
2
Views
439
Solidify
S
G
China's CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
2
Replies
23
Views
871
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla’s Long-Time Partner Panasonic Building $4 Billion EV Battery Plant In Kansas
Replies
1
Views
370
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom