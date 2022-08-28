Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin

Beast said: I agree. BYD is a very solid company with many IP and technologies. If not, why greatest investor Warren Buffet invest in it? Click to expand...

Simple because BYD said it could mass produce a 100% EV for the world market back in 2008. No other public car maker had a 100% EV.But of course it was all typical Chinese hype. BYD couldn't make it work and Tesla went public 2 years later in 2010 and did exactly what BYD promised to do. Now Elon Musk goes down in history as the man behind EV selling worldwide instead of BYD.14 years later and BYD is still struggling to build that 100% EV world car. Right now it is still stuck in the hybrid world desperately looking for a breakthrough model.It was supposed to by the BYD Han EV...but it can barely sell over 10,000 of those a month..two years after going into production. The Dolphin and Seal are their next big hope.