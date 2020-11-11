What's new

Tesla is No. 1 most attractive company for engineering students, and that’s a massive advantage

Tesla has now taken the No. 1 spot in the rankings of the most attractive companies for engineering students to work for in the US.

That’s a massive advantage that can’t be overstated.


In the fast-paced tech world, innovation is the most important way for companies to stay competitive.

The best way to achieve a high pace of innovation is through establishing a culture that nurtures it within the organization and attracts top engineering talent.

On the latter, Tesla appears to have an important lead over the competition.

Universum conducts extensive surveys of students around the world and recently released its 2020 report:

Universum Global has just released its 12th annual World’s Most Attractive Employers report. This year Universum surveyed over 235,000 business and engineering/IT students in the world’s 12 largest economies (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the US). We asked this group of future talent to provide insights on the company characteristics they find most attractive in a potential employer, as well as who they perceive to be their ideal employer.
Click to expand...
In the US, Tesla has now topped the list of the most attractive companies for engineering students.

Tesla is also the only automaker in the top 10:

  1. Tesla
  2. SpaceX
  3. Lockheed Martin
  4. Google
  5. Boeing
  6. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
  7. Apple
  8. Microsoft
  9. The Walt Disney Company
  10. Amazon
Tesla also makes the top 10 for business and computer science students.

The automaker has always been in the top 10 over the past few years, but this year has been the first time that Tesla was able to edge NASA and SpaceX for the top position.


https://electrek.co/2020/11/11/tesla-most-attractive-company-engineering-students-massive-advantage/
 
