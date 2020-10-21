Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 21,063
- 23
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tesla is looking to acquire stake in LG's battery business, surprising report says - Electrek
Tesla is looking to acquire a stake in LG’s upcoming separated battery business, according to a surprising new report. LG Chem has been rumored to be looking at separating its battery business from its other operations and making them a new publicly-listed entity. Now The Korea Times, a news...
electrek.co
Tesla is looking to acquire a stake in LG’s upcoming separated battery business, according to a surprising new report.
LG Chem has been rumored to be looking at separating its battery business from its other operations and making them a new publicly-listed entity.
Now The Korea Times, a news outlet based in South Korea like LG, reports that Tesla is interested in acquiring a stake in the upcoming battery company:
However, the report is making it sound like the talks are very early.“Tesla is looking to acquire a stake in LG Energy Solution, soon to be separated by LG Chem, to procure a stable supply of batteries, bank sector sources told The Korea Times, Monday.”
“Tesla is looking to acquire a stake in LG Energy Solution. Specifically, Tesla is said to be exploring taking up to a 10 percent stake in LG Energy Solution,” one source said on condition of anonymity as he wasn’t authorized to officially speak to the media.
While another source suggested that it was too early to tell:
Tesla has had a long-running battery cell supply with Panasonic, but it started expanding its battery cell supply chain a few years ago.“It’s quite early to tell if Tesla has an actual plan to acquire a stake in LG Energy Solution. But given Tesla’s growing attempts at cost cuts and moves in producing round batteries, it does make sense that Tesla would explore an opportunity to buy a stake in LG Energy Solution,” another source familiar with the issue added.
It first added LG Chem as a supplier for energy storage products and more recently, the company became a bigger partner to supply cells for Tesla’s Model 3 production in China.
Last week, Tesla officially announced its plan to have its own battery cell production, but it was also clear that it would keep buying more battery cells from suppliers for the foreseeable future.
-----------------------------------
Tesla battery supplier LG Chem prepares to triple cylindrical cell production, hints at own 4680 cell
Tesla battery supplier LG Chem prepares to triple cylindrical cell production, hints at own 4680 cell
LG Chem, who recently started supplying Tesla with cylindrical battery cells, announced that it is preparing to triple cylindrical cell production.
The company even hinted that it would make its own battery cells like Tesla’s new 4680 cell.
Most automakers making electric vehicles are using pouch cells.
On the other hand, Tesla has pioneered the use of cylindrical battery cells in its electric vehicles and several other companies have recently indicated that they will follow the design concept.
For most of its existence, Tesla was only sourcing its cells from Panasonic for its cars, but it more recently approved LG Chem and CATL to supply cells for the Model 3 vehicles made in China.
Now LG Chem indicated that it plans to triple the production of its cylindrical battery cells (via Reuters):
The Korean manufacturing company also announced that it is working on a new “form-factor” cylindrical cell with higher energy density:“Electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem plans to triple production capacity for cylindrical batteries used by Tesla and others, and is considering expansion in Europe and North America to meet surging demand, it said on Wednesday.”
Interestingly, these numbers are exactly the same improvements Tesla announced for its 4680 cell revealed at its Battery Day last month:“LG Chem also said it was developing “new form-factor” cylindrical batteries which will boost energy density five-fold and power by six-fold, without elaborating.”
A bigger form factor, enabled by a tabless design, is also the main reason why Tesla can achieve 5 times the energy of its previous cell.
The news comes after we heard rumors that Tesla is looking to acquire a stake in LG’s battery business, which might be spun out of the broader LG Chem.
LG didn’t give a clear timeline on tripling cylindrical battery cell production or bringing this new battery form factor to market.