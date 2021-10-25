Tesla hits $1T market cap

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has clashed with the Berkshire Hathaway chief before, once joking he would start a rival candy company.
Elon Musk teased Warren Buffett for being poorer than him in a recent tweet
, suggesting the investor should buy a stake in his electric-vehicle company if he wants to catch up.
"Maybe Buffett should invest in Tesla haha," Musk said. The Tesla
and SpaceX CEO commands a net worth of $236 billion, or more than double the Berkshire Hathaway
CEO's $103 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
.
Musk tweeted in response to a Twitter thread
highlighting that he was worth more than Buffett and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates combined. He probably doesn't expect Buffett to become a Tesla shareholder, as the 91-year-old famously looks for bargains and sticks to businesses he understands. Tesla's market capitalization has ballooned almost 10-fold since the start of 2020, and the company has made big bets on artificial intelligence and bitcoin.
The Tesla chief has butted heads
with the investor before, most recently when he dismissed
Berkshire's proposal
to build 10 natural-gas power plants across Texas in preparation for the state's next power crisis.
While Musk has quoted Buffett
in the past, he's admitted that he's not the investor's "biggest fan
." He's described allocating capital across Berkshire as "kind of a boring job," and questioned
Buffett's "kindly grandfather" persona.
Notably, the Tesla chief labeled Buffett's idea of economic moats - or enduring competitive advantages such as a beloved brand or patented technology - as "lame" on an earnings call in 2018. He argued that a company's pace of innovation is the key determinant of its competitiveness instead.
Buffett defended the concept at Berkshire's annual shareholder meeting that year. He pointed to Geico's low costs, and customers' loyalty to brands such as Coca-Cola and Snickers, as examples of powerful moats that keep rivals at bay.
"Elon may turn things upside down in some areas," the investor said. "I don't think he'd want to take us on in candy," he quipped, referring to Berkshire-owned See's Candies
.
"I'm starting a candy company, and it's going to be amazing," Musk jokingly tweeted
in response. In contrast, Buffett signaled that he won't be competing with Musk in the car business
.
"I don't really have the same urge to produce automobiles that he apparently has to produce candy," he said in a CNBC interview
in 2018.
Buffett has previously praised Musk as a "remarkable guy," but suggested he has "room for improve