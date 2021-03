I would not be surprised if they say that Tesla leads by 100 years. Nowadays news about Tesla seems to be tightly controlled for the gain in stock market.



The fact is that Tesla has no significant number of patents in the battery technologies, if any at all, as reported by annual WIPO data, as compared to the leaders like LG Chems, Panasonic and CATL.



And the fact is they keep using Panasonic and CATL batteries for their cars.