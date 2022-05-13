What's new

Tesla gives up on India, picks Indonesia as its new Asia manufacturing hub.

WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
966
0
2,644
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093601247735814
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093603340652546
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093606549241857
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093609552347136
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093612584845312
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093615432871939

www.deccanherald.com

Tesla manufacturing: India's loss, Indonesia's gain?

From India to Indonesia, Elon Musk is scouting out sites to make more Teslas for global roads. With the world mired in supply chain chaos, access to materials matters most. He’s got it right.
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
www.reuters.com

Exclusive: Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs

Tesla Inc has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

FULL MEMBER
Feb 4, 2022
585
0
936
Country
Norway
Location
Norway
WinterFangs said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093601247735814
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093603340652546
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093606549241857
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093609552347136
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093612584845312
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1525093615432871939

www.deccanherald.com

Tesla manufacturing: India's loss, Indonesia's gain?

From India to Indonesia, Elon Musk is scouting out sites to make more Teslas for global roads. With the world mired in supply chain chaos, access to materials matters most. He’s got it right.
www.deccanherald.com www.deccanherald.com
www.reuters.com

Exclusive: Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs

Tesla Inc has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...

Good news for Indonesia @Indos
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Tesla, Apple is currently targeting 2022 to enhance India’s manufacturing story
Replies
3
Views
330
Falconless
Falconless
beijingwalker
Tesla To Break Ground On New Manufacturing Plant In China
Replies
7
Views
490
Beast
B
beijingwalker
Elon Musk mum on Tesla’s China COVID closure after calling US curbs ‘fascist’
Replies
0
Views
130
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
P
Manufacturing in India Sees 210% Jump in FY22; Private Investment Picks Up: Goldman Sachs
2
Replies
24
Views
807
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas
R
Bill Gates and BMW Back Pakistani-American Mujeeb Ijaz's Battery Startup
Replies
0
Views
476
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom