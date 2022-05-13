Tesla gives up on India, picks Indonesia as its new Asia manufacturing hub.

WinterFangs
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 22, 2019
- 966
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Tesla manufacturing: India's loss, Indonesia's gain?
From India to Indonesia, Elon Musk is scouting out sites to make more Teslas for global roads. With the world mired in supply chain chaos, access to materials matters most. He’s got it right.
www.deccanherald.com
Exclusive: Tesla puts India entry plan on hold after deadlock on tariffs
Tesla Inc has put on hold plans to sell electric cars in India, abandoned a search for showroom space and reassigned some of its domestic team after failing to secure lower import taxes, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
www.reuters.com