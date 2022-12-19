What's new

Tesla Gigafactory In Texas Now Producing 3,000 Model Y Per Week

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
30,402
28
20,237
Country
United States
Location
United States
cleantechnica.com

Tesla Gigafactory in Texas Now Producing 3,000 Model Y Per Week

Tesla has just hit another production milestone. Tesla Gigafactory Texas has reached a production rate of 3,000 Model Y (Model Ys?) per week. That's 156,000 Model Y SUVs/crossovers per year from this new factory, but
cleantechnica.com cleantechnica.com

Tesla has just hit another production milestone. Tesla Gigafactory Texas has reached a production rate of 3,000 Model Y (Model Ys?) per week. That’s 156,000 Model Y SUVs/crossovers per year from this new factory, but expect the number to keep climbing quickly and end well above 156,000 a year in a year from now.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1603478891728887822
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
[Elon Musk has won] Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while
Replies
2
Views
211
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Tesla tries to replicate Giga Shanghai’s success in the US with Chinese engineers
Replies
11
Views
371
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y Ranks Among the Top-Selling Vehicles in the World
Replies
0
Views
188
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
B
Tesla is reportedly going to build Model Y with BYD blade batteries at Gigafactory Berlin
Replies
13
Views
601
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Tesla China VP posts key update on Giga Shanghai’s supply chain
Replies
0
Views
174
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom