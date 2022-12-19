Tesla Gigafactory in Texas Now Producing 3,000 Model Y Per Week Tesla has just hit another production milestone. Tesla Gigafactory Texas has reached a production rate of 3,000 Model Y (Model Ys?) per week. That's 156,000 Model Y SUVs/crossovers per year from this new factory, but

