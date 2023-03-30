What's new

Tesla Giga Berlin Production Rate Increased To 5,000 Model Y Per Week

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,839
29
20,857
Country
United States
Location
United States
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Production Rate Increased To 5,000 Model Y Per Week

The Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin, produced 5,000 electric cars in a single week for the very first time.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

Tesla has just achieved another major manufacturing milestone in Germany, where the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin produced 5,000 electric cars in a single week for the very first time.

The company noted also that the level of 5,000 units per week was reached one year after delivering the first Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y cars to customers in Europe (in March 2022).

That's quite a fast ramp-up, although initially, things were not progressing as quickly, and the plant construction took more time than initially anticipated (two years), in big part due to waiting for permits.

Below we can see a time-lapse video presenting the production of the jubilee Tesla Model Y (the 5,000th unit in seven days):

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639713037174161408

Assuming about 50 weeks in a year, the current production rate should be enough to produce more than 250,000 Tesla electric cars in Germany.

The previous level of 4,000 units per week was reported in late February, which means a 25 percent increase in just under one month.

Tesla Giga Berlin milestones:
That's not the end of progress, as Tesla is expected to further increase production, potentially to one million units per year, which would be around the current output of the Tesla Giga Shanghai factory in China.

However, in parallel to increasing the production of electric cars in Europe, Tesla has to pay attention to the balance between supply and demand.

Currently, the estimated wait time for a new Model Y is relatively short. Time will tell whether the increase in production will require some additional price reductions (to attract more orders) or not.

Anyway, the Tesla Model Y is one of the best-selling cars of any kind in Europe and there is a chance that it will become the #1 overall at some point in the future.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla sees over 900% sales growth [YoY] in Germany in January
Replies
1
Views
181
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Gigafactory In Texas Now Producing 3,000 Model Y Per Week
Replies
0
Views
362
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
[Elon Musk has won] Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while
Replies
3
Views
451
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla leads Germany in February EV sales, nearly double all other brands
Replies
6
Views
185
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla cuts prices in the US and Europe by up to 20 percent
Replies
4
Views
305
Beast
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom