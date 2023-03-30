Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Giga Berlin Production Rate Increased To 5,000 Model Y Per Week
The Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin, produced 5,000 electric cars in a single week for the very first time.
insideevs.com
Tesla has just achieved another major manufacturing milestone in Germany, where the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin produced 5,000 electric cars in a single week for the very first time.
The company noted also that the level of 5,000 units per week was reached one year after delivering the first Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y cars to customers in Europe (in March 2022).
That's quite a fast ramp-up, although initially, things were not progressing as quickly, and the plant construction took more time than initially anticipated (two years), in big part due to waiting for permits.
Below we can see a time-lapse video presenting the production of the jubilee Tesla Model Y (the 5,000th unit in seven days):
Assuming about 50 weeks in a year, the current production rate should be enough to produce more than 250,000 Tesla electric cars in Germany.
The previous level of 4,000 units per week was reported in late February, which means a 25 percent increase in just under one month.
Tesla Giga Berlin milestones:
- March 2022: first customer deliveries
- June 18, 2022: production rate of 1,000 Tesla Model Y per week
- October 1, 2022: production rate of 2,000 Tesla Model Y per week
- December 18, 2022: production rate of 3,000 Tesla Model Y per week
- February 27, 2023: production rate of 4,000 Tesla Model Y per week
- March 25, 2023: production rate of 5,000 Tesla Model Y per week
However, in parallel to increasing the production of electric cars in Europe, Tesla has to pay attention to the balance between supply and demand.
Currently, the estimated wait time for a new Model Y is relatively short. Time will tell whether the increase in production will require some additional price reductions (to attract more orders) or not.
Anyway, the Tesla Model Y is one of the best-selling cars of any kind in Europe and there is a chance that it will become the #1 overall at some point in the future.