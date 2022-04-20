Tesla FSD Beta now has over 100,000 drivers in the program

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla FSD Beta now has over 100k drivers in the program
Tesla’s FSD Beta program has over 100,000 drivers actively participating, Elon Musk revealed during his TED interview. Musk also stated that Tesla would achieve full-self driving this year — this time, he is more confident.
Chris Anderson hosted Elon Musk during his latest TED talk interview. Anderson asked about Musk’s latest timeline for Tesla to achieve full self-driving. The TED host clarified that by “achieving full self-driving” he meant Tesla cars could drive around most cities without human interventions, safer than a human driver.
“Yes, I mean, the car currently drives me around Austin most of the time with no interventions,” Musk replied. And we have over 100,000 people in our full self-driving beta program.”